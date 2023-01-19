I Wore This Clean $9 Mascara for 13 Hours Straight, and It Didn’t Budge or Smudge

Mascara was my gateway into makeup. As a teen, I coated my lashes in sticky, clear formulas, obsessed with the ]fact that I was even allowed to wear it. Then, I graduated to the big leagues: I layered on black goop until my eyelashes looked like spider legs. Now, I’m a beauty editor. While I cringe at my early makeup days, I respect my initial love of mascara, as it’s still one of my favorite products; more specifically, Covergirl’s Lash Blast Clean Mascara is top-tier.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it’s an innovative take on the brand’s original Lash Blast formula. The OG comes in an iconic orange tube and is worn by celebrities like Shay Mitchell. It’s established itself as a classic for a reason, but in 2021, the Kelsea Ballerini-approved brand added a clean, vegan mascara to its lineup. This new addition is made without harmful ingredients, packaged in an 80 percent recycled container, and never tested on animals. Best of all, it’s currently 25 percent off, bringing the clean mascara down to just $9.

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); amazon.com

I secured my first turquoise-tubed mascara back in 2021. I was skeptical, as most clean mascaras I had tried left my lashes stick-straight, eventually running all over my under eyes, but Covergirl showed me that not all clean mascaras were created equally. This affordable option gave my lashes some of the best volume I’d ever seen, leaving people curious if I was wearing false lashes. Not only did the mascara plump up my eyelashes, but it made them appear dramatically longer, as the applicator eliminated clumps.

But would I finish my mascara trial run with panda eyes? Throughout my 13-hour wear test, Covergirl’s Clean Lash Blast stayed put. When it was time to remove the mascara at the end of the day, it came off with ease. Two years later, and I’m still obsessed.

Amazon shoppers experienced the same positive outcome, calling it a "staple" product, even after venturing into high-end brands. Another reviewer said they struggle with irritation, but this was “the first mascara that doesn’t give [them] an allergic reaction,” making it a great option for sensitive eyes.

There’s no doubt about it; Covergirl’s Lash Blast Clean Mascara works wonders — shoppers and a beauty editor can prove it. But I recommend snagging a tube sooner than later; the $9 price tag won’t last forever.

