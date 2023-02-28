Courteney Cox Set the Record Straight About Prince Harry Doing Mushrooms at Her House

The prince wrote about the experience in his memoir, Spare.

Published on February 28, 2023 @ 01:23PM
Courteney Cox Set the Record Straight About Prince Harry Doing Mushrooms at Her House
Prince Harry's juicy memoir Spare — which hit shelves earlier this year — resulted in not only piping-hot tea (like the screaming match with Prince William or perhaps the planting of stories in the press by none other than his stepmother Camilla, Queen Consort), but also some pretty interesting facts about his, well, personal life (you know the one).

One story recounted by Harry in his book recalls a time when he stayed at the home of Friends star Courteney Cox, where he says he consumed magic mushrooms. Word about the story got back to Cox, and now the actress is setting the record straight about Harry's alleged extracurriculars at her house.

"He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three. He's a really nice person," she told Vanity Fair in a recent interview to celebrate her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it. I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”

Courteney Cox Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony 2023

Getty Images

While Cox has yet to read the book, she told the publication that the audio version is on her list of things to listen to. “I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining."

The passage from the book details a time when the prince attended a party at Cox's house in 2016. "As a Friends fanatic, the idea of crashing at Monica’s house was highly appealing,” he wrote before explaining that he and another actor came across “black diamond mushroom chocolates.” “Someone behind me said they were for everybody. ‘Help yourself, boys,’” he recalled before writing that he obliged and later hallucinated in Cox's bathroom.

