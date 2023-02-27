The Women of 'Friends' Reunited (in Very Good Coats) to Celebrate Courteney Cox

She was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 @ 04:41PM
Courteney Cox Walk of Fame 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

There was a mini Friends reunion today in Los Angeles as Courteney CoxJennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow came together to celebrate Cox's latest achievement: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thanks to California's uncharacteristically cold weather (there was actual snow on the Hollywood sign over the weekend), the three besties showed up in a trio of coordinating black coats instead of the usual glam gowns that come with an event like the unveiling of a Walk of Fame star.

All three women wore long, black coats, though Kudrow's offered a peek at her beige-colored top underneath and Cox had a geometric silver medallion showing with hers. Aniston, in true Jennifer Aniston fashion, kept things minimal and sleek with her outerwear, though her unmistakable layered hair was fully on display. Cox's star is at 6284 Hollywood Blvd., near Vine Street, and "a few feet away from" Aniston's, according to Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Cox has the honor of being the 2,750th star on the walk.

Courteney Cox Walk of Fame 2023

Getty Images

According to NBC, Cox made her acting debut in a 1984 episode of the CBS daytime soap, As the World Turns. She went on to have a star turn when she was featured in Bruce Springsteen's music video for “Dancing in the Dark." 

Cox's first series was the 1985-86 science fiction comedy Misfits of Science, though, naturally, she's most well-known for her portrayal of Monica Geller on NBC's Friends. She also appeared in (and re-appeared in) the Scream horror film franchise.

Related Articles
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Added Controversial Shorts to Her Super-Sexy Business Outfit
Michelle Yeoh SAG Awards
Michelle Yeoh’s SAG Awards Win — and Curse Word-Filled Speech — Made History
Lisa Ann Walters and Elaine Hendrix
Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Just Gifted Us With a 'The Parent Trap' Reunion on the Red Carpet
Aubrey Plaza sag awards 2023
Aubrey Plaza’s Sequined Halter Dress Featured the Biggest Midriff and Underboob-Baring Cutout
Meghann Fahy & Theo James SAGS
Meghann Fahy and Theo James Attended the 2023 SAG Awards Together
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate's SAG Awards Cane Made a Bold Statement on the Red Carpet
Zendaya
Zendaya Wore a Pink Bustier Gown Covered in Dozens of Rosettes to the 2023 SAG Awards
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Red Houndstooth Coat Is an Ode to One of Princess Diana's Most Daring Looks
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Reworked the Classic Party Outfit with a Plunging Blazer and No Bra
Uniqlo's New T-Shirt Collaboration Features 'Marie Antoinette' and Sofia Coppola's Greatest Hits
Uniqlo's New T-Shirt Collaboration Features 'Marie Antoinette' and Sofia Coppola's Greatest Hits
Kirsten Stewart Mayor Visit Berlin
Kristen Stewart Wore a Guy Fieri-Approved Leisure Shirt
Salma Hayek at Gucci
Salma Hayek Looked Like an Actual Star at Milan Fashion Week
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Holding Hands Outing
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Have Remained "Good Friends" After Their Split
Kourtney Kardashian x Lemme
Kourtney Kardashian Paired a Cozy Cardigan With a Sheer Skirt and Sky-High Heels
Riley Keough Premiere
Riley Keough Paired Her Plunging and Backless LBD With Matching Opera Gloves
Dua lipa Milan Fashion Week
Dua Lipa Wore a Completely Sheer Lace Catsuit