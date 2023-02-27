The Women of 'Friends' Reunited (in Very Good Coats) to Celebrate Courteney Cox

There was a mini Friends reunion today in Los Angeles as Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow came together to celebrate Cox's latest achievement: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thanks to California's uncharacteristically cold weather (there was actual snow on the Hollywood sign over the weekend), the three besties showed up in a trio of coordinating black coats instead of the usual glam gowns that come with an event like the unveiling of a Walk of Fame star.

All three women wore long, black coats, though Kudrow's offered a peek at her beige-colored top underneath and Cox had a geometric silver medallion showing with hers. Aniston, in true Jennifer Aniston fashion, kept things minimal and sleek with her outerwear, though her unmistakable layered hair was fully on display. Cox's star is at 6284 Hollywood Blvd., near Vine Street, and "a few feet away from" Aniston's, according to Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Cox has the honor of being the 2,750th star on the walk.

Getty Images

According to NBC, Cox made her acting debut in a 1984 episode of the CBS daytime soap, As the World Turns. She went on to have a star turn when she was featured in Bruce Springsteen's music video for “Dancing in the Dark."



Cox's first series was the 1985-86 science fiction comedy Misfits of Science, though, naturally, she's most well-known for her portrayal of Monica Geller on NBC's Friends. She also appeared in (and re-appeared in) the Scream horror film franchise.

