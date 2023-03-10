Courteney Cox Says Her Biggest Beauty Regret Is Getting Facial Filler

"Thank god they are removable."

Published on March 10, 2023
Courteney Cox, newly minted Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree, got real about facial fillers on the Mar. 7 episode of Gloss Angeles. During her chat with hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan Christensen, the Scream star explained that when she was younger, she was concerned with looking too old, which led her to get her biggest beauty regret: facial filler. Cox explained that getting little things led to bigger things and after her experience with chasing unattainable beauty ideals, she realized she'd just done too much.

"Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time," she said. "It's a domino effect, it's like you don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more because you look normal to yourself. You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good,' and you don't realize what it looks like to the outside."

Courteney Cox

Getty Images

She also noted that she got her filler removed, reversing what she could and finally coming to terms with accepting the way that she looks. It's been a process, but she looks back on photos of herself when she was going through those procedures and regrets ever taking things too far.

"Thank god they are removable," she added. "I think I messed up a lot and now, luckily, I was able to reverse most of that. Now, I'm actually just older. I look at pictures of me from when I thought I looked OK, and I can't believe it."

Back in February 2022, Cox opened up about how she was "crazy" for getting so many procedures done, resulting in what she said was a "really strange" look.

"I didn't realize that, oh shit, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now," she told U.K.'s Sunday Times. "There was a period where I went, 'I've got to stop. That's just crazy.'"

And even back in 2017, she spoke about how much better she felt after having some of her filler dissolved.

"I feel better because I look like myself," she told NewBeauty. "I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do."

