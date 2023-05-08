Courteney Cox "Frequently Uses" This Anti-Aging Moisturizer From the Brand She's Been a Fan of Since 'Friends'

And shoppers say it makes them look "10 to 15 years younger."

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on May 8, 2023 @ 04:00AM

Celebrity brand partnerships can feel… forced, to say the least.  Many times they don’t make sense, while other times they are a perfect match. When it comes to Courteney Cox working with Dermalogica, we say, “Finally.” Twenty years ago its products were spotted in Monica Geller’s bathroom on Friends, and Cox has been a fan of the brand since. 

That Friends fact is a deep cut, but according to the brand, Cox’s introduction to Dermalogica was on the show (as fervent fans will also point out to you). According to the brand, Cox “frequently uses” a handful of Dermalogica products, including the brand’s best-selling Daily Microfoliant (a gentle exfoliator Oprah is also a fan of), a potent, non-irritating retinol serum that shoppers attribute to brighter skin, and the Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturizer, which is a three-in-one moisturizer that tackles anti-aging concerns and skin hydration. 

The  firming, hydrating, and SPF-filled Dermalogica moisturizer is a standout product;  it harnesses the power of peptides, white tea-derived antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid. This hattrick firms skin, improves elasticity, diminishes fine lines and wrinkles, and combats dryness and dehydration all the while providing SPF 50 protection from UV damage, making it a shopper favorite. 

It’s a straightforward (but functional) formula that has amassed the Dynamic Skin Recovery more than 2,200 five-star reviews. “My skin was noticeably much clearer and smoother after just a few days,” one shopper said. After a few weeks, the same shopper said they also noticed that their skin was “firmer” and “fine wrinkles” began clearing.” Another commenter who described themselves as a “fair-skinned ginger” who is “prone to sunburn and drying,” called the moisturizing and sun-protecting benefits “unparalleled.” 

Many reviewers also praise the efficacy of the Dermalogica moisturizer’s anti-aging properties. After using it for two years, one shopper claimed that “people always think [they’re] 10 to 15 years younger.” “I feel like it has greatly improved the elasticity and overall tone of my skin, and has also greatly reduced my fine lines,” and happy shopper said. “I think it has given my skin five years of its life back.”

Head to Dermalogica to shop the powerful anti-aging Courteney Cox-used and shopper-loved Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturizer. 

