Courteney Cox Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance Alongside Her Daughter Coco

Like mother … not always like daughter — at least for Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette, who opted to forgo matching mommy-and-me ensembles when walking the red carpet together in favor of two very different (but equally as stylish) formalwear looks.

On Monday night, the pair took mother-daughter date night to a whole new level by attending the world premiere of Cox’s upcoming horror film, Scream VI, in New York City. While Courteney sported an all-black look for the occasion — comprised of a plunging black minidress, an oversized velvet blazer, sheer tights, a Saint Laurent shoulder bag, and a pair of pointy-toe stilettos — her 18-year-old daughter (who she shares with ex David Arquette) looked like the picture of Old Hollywood glam in a cherry-red tea-length gown accessorized with black platform heels.

Although the duo’s outfits may have looked different, they both kept their glam relatively simple by styling their raven and blonde hair in blown-out waves and complementing their attire with dewy, bright makeup looks.

When Cox wasn’t posing with her daughter (which gave us a handful of adorable photos), she took the time to snap a few pictures with her Scream VI co-stars, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega. Each of the women seemed to get the all-black memo for the slasher film’s premiere, including Ortega, who wore a Jean Paul Gaultier blazer and shirt dress that featured an off-the-shoulder design and a plunging V-neckline.

getty images

When talking to ET Canada ahead of the screening, Ortega joked about getting to punch Cox in the Scream franchise’s newest installment. “That was a long time coming, I’ll tell ya,” the Wednesday actress joked. “Me and Courteney, just the entire time were [laughing].”

She continued, “That was actually improvised. That was an incredible experience. And I feel like the way that was scripted, and the way that that went down was really epic.”