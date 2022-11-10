This Luxe Bath Salt Sold Out the Day Oprah Named It a “Favorite Thing,” but Now It’s Back — and on Sale

Rich fall colors, cozy fabrics, and seasonal-spiced lattes are a few annual symbols that we’re inching closer to the holiday season. Nothing, however, is more synonymous with the biggest gift-giving time of year than the announcement of Oprah’s Favorite Things. This list, which dropped last week, featured fabulous slippers, Spanx pants, and one super-luxurious bath salt.

Oprah said that the Costa Brazil Sal De Banho Bath Salt received a coveted spot on her list because of its ability to “calm muscles, skin, and mood.” And nearly as quickly as the announcement was made, the bath salt promptly sold out. If you found yourself on the Costa Brazil site like the rest of us, staring at the “out of stock” banner, you’re in luck. Not only did the brand restock this coveted self-care staple, it’s also currently 20 percent off to celebrate the acknowledgement — fittingly, with the code OPRAH.

Costa Brazil

Shop now: $100 with code OPRAH (Originally $125); livecostabrazil.com

This bath salt is particularly special because it’s formulated with “sustainably-sourced ingredients from the Amazon [rainforest].” That list of special substances includes detoxifying Brazilian white clay, vitamin C, copaiba and passion fruit seed oils, and breu blanco resin, an Amazonian compound said to have healing properties, according to the brand. The formula softens skin, loosens tense muscles, reduces inflammation, and creates a relaxing atmosphere — exactly what we’ll all need once the holidays are officially here. To reap all the benefits of this Oprah-approved product, add one cup of the bath salt to a warm bath, slide into the tub, and enjoy for at least 20 minutes.

The salt is also available in a smaller (and much less expensive) travel size and a refill pack, which are both eligible for the special discount.

Unsurprisingly, shoppers agree with Oprah about the bath salt and say that it makes them “really happy,” and that they “love the smell.” One reviewer wrote that using the salts makes it “hands down,” the best bath experience they’ve ever had. They added that it’s a “decadent, luxurious” addition to their bath and that they “cannot recommend it highly enough.”

Give the gift of relaxation this year (and save on holiday shopping while you’re at it!) by entering code OPRAH at checkout when ordering the Costa Brazil Sal De Banho Bath Salt today, before it sells out again.

Costa Brazil

Shop now: $12 (Originally $15); livecostabrazil.com

Costa Brazil

Shop now: $63 with code OPRAH (Originally $78); livecostabrazil.com