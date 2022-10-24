Strangers Literally Stop Me in the Street to Ask How I Smell So Good — Here's My Secret

I ditched the perfume I wore for 15 years for this scent.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 @ 06:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Costa Brazil Aroma
Photo:

Courtesy Costa Brazil

I first heard of Costa Brazil through a fashion industry veteran; he asked me if I was familiar with Francisco Costa’s (Women's Creative Director of Calvin Klein Collection) new beauty brand. I wasn’t, but thankfully that changed because I have had a wholehearted obsession with Costa Brazil since. And most of that is all due to the brand’s first perfume, Aroma

I inherited my mom’s firm belief in a signature scent since I first started wearing perfume. It was Marc Jacobs’ Daisy as a teenager, and then from college onwards, it’s been Byredo’s Gypsy Water. But Costa Brazils’ Aroma is so divine that for the first time in my life, I have inaugurated a second perfume into my routine. 

The unisex perfume is housed in a clean and minimal, sustainably-sourced white ash wood box that perfectly mirrors the fragrance notes waiting for you inside. A small spritz will release a woodsy, musky fragrance accentuated and perked up by notes of flowers and grapefruit. When I think of the perfume, I see a white flower with large petals growing at the base of a tree trunk, dotted in mist and saturation while the sun rises in the Amazonian Rainforest. (Something somewhat reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac’s Tango in the Night album cover.) 

Costa Brazil Aroma Eau de Parfum

Costa Brazil

Shop now: $198; livecostabrazil.com 

I am enamored with the warm, comforting scent and that is enough but there’s been an added bonus which is that I have been stopped by numerous strangers marveling at how incredible I smell. 

This is a lasting, powerful scent; one spritz gets the job done and two spritzes will have you getting whiffs of the fragrance for a couple of days. I think this is what makes it so entrancing — I’ve come to think I subtly and delightfully announce my presence as the people surrounding me first pick up on the citrus notes which eventually give way to a smoky woodiness. 

Besides the scent literally improving my day, it’s almost made me more social in a sense. I have never had so many conversations with strangers before — someone riding in the elevator, while checking out at the grocery store, at the Museum of the City of New York gift shop, at a dimly lit dive bar, etc. It really has been a transformative experience. 

The last thing I’ll highlight is that the wood packaging is refillable. Should you run out of Aroma (which I most certainly will) you can slide off the base and replace it with a new glass bottle. And, if you are willing to forgo the wood box, you can simply opt for the refill for $150 ($49 less)

Obviously, I love it for myself, but the chic packaging and the ritual-like experience of unboxing this treat also make it a great gift for even the pickiest people in your life. Head to Costa Brazil to peruse the scent and its other fragrance, skin and body care products. 

Shop More Recent Editor-Approved Beauty Products:

Related Articles
Homecourt CeCe Candle
Courteney Cox's Homecourt Makes the Best Fall Candle
Best New Fall Fragrances
15 New Fall Fragrances That Smell Better Than a PSL
L'Occitane Prime Day Deals
I Always Gift My 62-Year-Old Mom This French Bodycare Brand, and It’s on Rare Sale at Amazon
This Organic Face Oil Gives Me a Summer Glow All Year Long
This Organic Face Oil Gives Me a Summer Glow All Year Long
Best Perfume for Women
Shopping for a New Fragrance? Here Are the 15 Best Perfumes for Women
10 Fragrances That Last All Day Long
18 Must-Have Fragrances That Will Last All Day Long
18 New Fragrances That Scream Summer
12 New Fragrances That Scream Summer
You're Probably Making One Of These Perfume Mistakes
You're Probably Making At Least One Of These Perfume Mistakes
How Glow by J.Lo Forever Changed the Celebrity Fragrance Market
How Glow by J.Lo Forever Changed the Celebrity Fragrance Market
THE SPLURGE: Henry Jacques Perfumes
You'll Want to Keep These Luxury Perfumes for Life — and You Can
IS_BBB_Fragrance
The Best Fragrance Products of 2022
Perfume
12 Gender-Neutral Fragrances For the People Who Don't Love Overly Sweet Scents
Rege-Jean Page x Armani
Regé-Jean Page Thinks Rain Smells Like Home
How to Do Beach Waves
This Multi-Purpose Tahitian Oil Strengthens My Hair and Gives Me Velvety Soft Skin — for Just $12
Gorgeous Fragrances to Gift on Mother's Day
15 Gorgeous Fragrances to Gift on Mother's Day
Fragrances That Smell Like Spring
12 New Fragrances That Smell Like Spring