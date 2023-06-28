Shoppers Say Their Pores and Wrinkles “Shrunk” Thanks to the Now-$11 Skin Treatment Emily Ratajkowski Uses

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on June 28, 2023

When I first discovered snail mucin products, I was partially disturbed, partially intrigued. I assumed that it was simply too strange of a concept and ingredient to have longevity in the skincare world. I was, of course, wrong. In the years since, Cosrx’s Snail Mucin Power Essence has become a stalwart in the routines of celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and thousands of pleased shoppers. And right now, it’s on major sale at Amazon for just $11 a bottle. 

This Cosrx product is an essence, which means it's meant to be used early in your skincare routine, ideally after washing your face and applying (or in place of) toner. The star of the show, snail mucin, then primes your skin with ample skin benefits. There are too many to list (which is a good thing), but most importantly, it soothes inflamed and irritated skin, plumps skin thanks to its deeply hydrating benefits, and promotes collagen production, thereby reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, there is an added boost of hydration in the formula courtesy of a hyaluronic acid derivative known as sodium hyaluronate.

Cosrx’s Snail Mucin Power Essence admittedly has a bit of a slimy texture, according to an InStyle editor. Though it initially feels sticky, your skin will eventually soak it up with little to no residue left behind, they wrote. With routine use, the product promises a smoother texture, reduced discoloration, and increased suppleness. Overall, it’s a “completely transformative” product, according to nearly 28,000 five-star ratings. 

“Never in my 48 years have I seen a product do so much,” wrote one reviewer after two months of use. They explained that “every aspect” of their skin “has improved,” Including a brighter and smoother texture, increased hydration, and “less visible wrinkles.” There are thousands more reviews as ecstatic as that one. Another shopper with acne scarring and large pores began using the Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence after noticing fine lines show up. “It looks like those have just shrunk up,” they wrote. “My skin looks more plump and smooth and the skin feels almost thicker around my eyes.”

Head to Amazon to shop Cosrx’s Snail Mucin Essence while it’s the cheapest I’ve personally ever seen. 

