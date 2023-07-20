This Under-Hyped Snail Mucin Cream Gave Me the Glass Skin Other Products Failed to Deliver

It's even better than its super popular counterpart.

Published on July 20, 2023

Snail Mucin All in One Cream
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

I am both ahead and behind on snail mucin skincare. I first wrote about the strange-but-intriguing ingredient nine years ago, but I haven’t really experimented with it much since then. Over the last few months, I have continued to revisit Cosrx’s viral and Emily Ratajkowski-used Snail Essence serum. The ingredients and the shopper reviews finally convinced me I needed to try it, too. I tried the Snail Essence and its sister product, Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream, and I was surprised when I found the latter to be much more impressive. 

Initially, it was difficult to fit the Cosrx Essence into my routine. I had to forego my toner when I used it (an essence and toner are redundant first steps), but its exfoliation properties were not strong enough for me. My skin was plumper, softer, and dewier, but the tradeoff was less oil control and relatively more congested pores. But the Snail Mucin Repair Cream was all of the good and none of the “meh” of the essence. 

Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream 7.05 oz, Daily Face Gel Moisturizer for Dry Skin

Amazon

The Snail Mucin 92% All-in-One Repair Cream is a moisturizer (in case the name confuses you as it did me at first). It has a 92 percent concentration of snail mucin, which is complemented by hyaluronic acid and betaine, an amino acid with humectant properties. The texture is thin and water cream/gel-like with a slightly slimy feel that dissipates quickly as it’s absorbed by your skin. 

It makes my skin dewy, bouncy, and hydrated. It reduces my always-present redness, plumps my complexion, and helps me look more awake and vibrant. Those effects are not only immediate, but also last long-term. When I was washing my face recently, I was shocked by how soft and smooth-to-the-touch my skin is. I couldn’t stop running my hands over it. TBH, I still can’t. 

The Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence might work for some people but I think its sister product, the Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream is actually the unsung hero. 

(P.S. It’s on sale right now, too.)

