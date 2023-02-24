I've Worn This Sexy but Comfy Bralette as Lingerie, a T-Shirt Bra, and Even a Going-Out Top

It’s so versatile, I rarely take it off.

By
Louisa Ballhaus
Louisa Ballhaus
Louisa is a writer and editor from New York City whose work has been published in Cosmopolitan, Bustle, Betches, SheKnows, and more. She's been reviewing beauty treatments for six years and is passionate about long-lasting services and style tips that cut your day-to-day maintenance down to zero.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Comfy Lacey Bra Review
Photo:

Cosabella/ InStyle

Here’s something that may sound contradictory (but I promise you, it isn't): I’ve never been the biggest fan of bras, but I’ve always loved lingerie. Let me explain. To me, bras are what you wear when you’re going to an office setting and you can’t afford to scandalize anyone with the outline of a breast. Bras hold you up, hold you in, and keep you covered, and I hate them. Lingerie, though, is something totally different; it’s the main event. Its purpose is to look beautiful on your body, and you buy it for the same reasons you buy other clothes — because you love the way it looks.  

Imagine my delight, then, when I found a bralette that’s pretty enough to be worn as lingerie, substantial enough to work as a going out top, and also possesses the capabilities of a normal bra. Cosabella’s Pret a Porter bralette, which I own in the Moon Ivory shade, is a gorgeous, spaghetti-strap bralette with triangle cups made of floral lace, and as soon as I put it on, I didn’t want to take it off. With its many, many uses, I quickly discovered I would barely ever have to. 

Cosabella Pret A Porter Bralette Ivory

Cosabella

Shop now: $75; cosabella.com

Unlike my other lingerie bras, which as a rule are purely decorative, the Pret a Porter bralette offers enough support that it works as an everyday bra too, perfect under button-downs or looser tees (tighter T-shirts will show the texture of the lace, so I’d steer clear). It’s available in five colors and sizes S to XL, which supports 32A to 38D busts. I love wearing the bra as a sexy piece of lingerie, especially with matching Cosabella bottoms, but my favorite discovery of all was how cute it looks as a top all on its own too. I worried it would look too obvious — like wearing underwear in public — but the lace is opaque and sturdy enough that it works, especially with high-waisted denim and an open jacket thrown over it (or not!). 

Cosabella Pret A Porter Bralette Black

Cosabella

Shop now: $75; cosabella.com

One Cosabella shopper summed up my experience perfectly, writing: “For small-chested women, this is the bralette from heaven,” and added that it was “perfect for layering” and “offers just the right amount of coverage.” Another customer even said it’s so comfy and soft they can sleep in it, while someone else loved it so much, they bought six. Overall, the consensus amongst shoppers is that for its versatility, comfort, and plain and simple attractiveness, this “super sexy” and “just perfect” bralette can’t be beat. 

I couldn’t agree more, and I’ll be ordering this stunning little powerhouse of a bralette in several more colors myself. If you want to try something on that you’ll never want to take off, you can shop the bralette for yourself at Cosabella for $75.

