This $8 Heatless Hair Hack Is My Secret to Voluminous Hollywood Curls That Last Up to 4 Days

Get curls that last, minus the heat damage.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 @ 01:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Heatless Hair Hack Voluminous Hollywood Curls
Getty Images.

We have all fallen victim to spending hours curling our hair, only to have  the curls completely fall the second you step outside. No matter how much hairspray you use, unfortunately, the results are the same. But I have a secret to getting those old Hollywood glam curls that last up to four days: these $8 Conair Foam Rollers from Amazon.

The jumbo sponge rollers come in a multi-colored pack of eight, with each spanning 1.38 inches in diameter and 5.7 inches long. Made entirely of foam, the exterior is soft but firm, though a long wire is encapsulated inside to easily bend and manipulate the roller, holding it in place when you wrap the wire around your strands. This makes them great for heatless overnight styling as you don't have to fuss with clips and bobby pins to keep the rollers secure.

CONAIR FOAM HAIR ROLLERS

Amazon

Shop now: $8; amazon.com

I have been using these rollers for over six years, and regardless of whether I’ve had straight hair or locs, my curls hold up all day and last for several days at a time. I purchased three packs of the rollers, using more for tighter, more defined curls, but I only need one pack when I want loose, beachy waves. From trial and error, I have found that the more rollers I use, and the tighter I wrap each roller, the longer the curls hold. 

I pop in these rollers before bed and wake up to gorgeous curls that last with minimal effort — and without the heat damage. These sponge rollers are a dream to sleep on compared to flexi rods or perm rods since they don't pinch or pull and stay in all night. You can also use the rollers for daytime hairstyling as a bun shaper to get that perfect donut look.

Conair Foam Hair Rollers

InStyle / Jailynn Taylor

While I have been raving about these rollers to my friends for years, Amazon shoppers are doing the same: "Each of my friends has had success with the curlers and is as obsessed as I am," said a reviewer who introduced the rollers to two friends with different hair textures. One five-star reviewer said "Curls last three days" on their “super straight” hair. Another shopper with long hair shared that they’re "firm but still very comfortable if [you’re] sleeping with them."

Say goodbye to curls that only last  two hours. These Conair Foam Rollers are your new best friend for long-lasting, heatless waves, and they're only $8 on Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Cuyana System Tote
Cuyana Just Made a Bag That's About to Be Everywhere, and It's Selling Out
Meebak Cica Cream Anti-Aging
This Anti-Aging Cream Made Shoppers' Skin Look 10 Years Younger Within a Week
Bobbi Brown’s Hack to Making Her Hairline Look Thicker Also Covers Grays “Beautifully,” Users Say
Bobbi Brown's Hack to Making Her Hairline Look Thicker Also Covers Grays "Beautifully," Users Say
Related Articles
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
foundation for skin filter
I’m a Beauty Editor Who Tests Hundreds of Products a Month, and This Is the Best Filter-Like Skin Tint
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush
Shoppers Say This Gentle Detangling Brush Prevents Hair Loss and Breakage — and It’s on Sale for $12
Briogeo Color-Extending Shampoo
I’m a Fake Redhead, and This Color-Extending Shampoo Keeps My Copper Locks Vibrant Between Salon Visits
First Aid Beauty Face Moisturizer
I Keep Getting Compliments on My Glowing Complexion Since Using This Sensitive Skin-Friendly Moisturizer
I Rely on $75 Treatments for My Rats Nest-Prone Hair, but This $9 Shampoo Gets the Job Done Just as Well
I Rely on $75 Treatments for My Rats Nest-Prone Hair, but This $9 Shampoo Gets the Job Done Just as Well
Tan France Style Hack Makes Legs Look Longer
Tan France Says This Flattering Style Hack "Tricks the Eye" Into Making Legs Look Longer
Cindy crawford hair tool sale
The Brand Behind Cindy Crawford's Big, Voluminous Hair Is on Rare Sale for a Limited Time
Shoppers Are 'Seeing New Hair Growth' After a Month of Using These Scalp Massagers â and They're $4 Apiece
Shoppers Are "Seeing New Hair Growth" After a Month of Using These Scalp Massagers — and They're $5 Apiece
17 Curly Hairstyles For Every Hair Type
17 Curly Hairstyles For Every Hair Type
Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $13 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin
Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $16 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin
Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable âBeyond Beliefâ â and Theyâre 51% Off at Amazon
Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable “Beyond Belief” — and They’re 51% Off at Amazon
I've Been Using This $7 Face Powder for 10 Years, and It's My Secret to Perfectly Mattified and Blurred Skin
I've Been Using This $7 Face Powder for 10 Years, and It's My Secret to Perfectly Mattified and Blurred Skin
My Dark Under-Eye Circles Disappear When I Use This Blurring Primer and Creamy Concealer Combo
The Blurring Primer and Concealer Duo I’ve Used for Years Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Disappear
I Replaced All of My Lip Treatments With This $8 Drugstore Find that Saved My Paper-Dry Lips
I Replaced All of My Lip Treatments With This $4 Drugstore Find That Saved My Paper-Dry Lips
Best Products for Fine Hair
The 13 Best Products for Fine Hair That Give Life to Limp Strands