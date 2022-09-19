Shoppers Credit This $15 Iron for "Beautiful, Long-Lasting" Curls Without Damage

Of all the viral videos online, one that will always live rent-free in my head is the footage of a woman using a curling iron, pulling it away, and watching her hair break away with it. It’s modern horror cinema. Needless to say, it’s important to have hair tools that you trust, and according to its 46,000-plus five-star ratings, Conair’s Double Ceramic One-Inch Curling Iron fits the bill — and only for $15.

As one reviewer described, they baby their hair and prioritize its healthiness — and the iron meets their high standards. Between its fast heat-up time and the lack of damage it wreaks, they dubbed it their secret for “beautiful, long-lasting curls.” Emphasis on the latter aspect: Using it just once a week helps their curls stay intact.

Others noted it’s hot enough to do the job for their “super thick” hair and gives them beach curls within 10 minutes — and as another person said, they had their last Conair curler for 15 years, so it’s clear the brand loyalty is there. On the other end of the spectrum, one reviewer with thin, fine hair commented that the curler lends them “body with definition” and smooth strands (the volume wins “wows” from others, too).

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Even people with “baby fine hair” said they were pleasantly surprised by the affordable Conair tool, since it proved the exception to their hair that wouldn’t hold a curl. The iron comes with 30 heat settings up to 375 degrees, which makes it ideal for people who don’t want to add too much heat to temperamental situations, and those who need higher heat to sculpt thick locks.

Con-wise, users note that they sometimes accidentally bump the buttons on the short handle, so there’s a inch or two for improvement. But if you’re looking for an under-$20 curler that works wonders (going by the shopper photos), Conair’s is a solid bet. Get the Double Ceramic One-Inch Curling Iron for $15 at Amazon.