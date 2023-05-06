I’m Replacing My Sneakers With These 4 Sandals That Are Just as Comfy for Summer

There are a set of loose rules I follow each summer to protect my sanity. First and foremost, if it’s above 90 — no matter how much I love you — I’m declining your invitation to that great brunch spot that only has outdoor seating. Sunscreen stays in my bag and skin-tight clothes stay in my closet. Oh, and absolutely no bulky shoes are to grace my feet.

I could be wrong, but I’ve always been under the impression that if your feet are cold, you’re cold and if they’re hot, you're hot. So each summer, those heavy sneakers that leave my feet feeling a little warmer than I’d like get traded out for sandals that are more breathable, but provide that same level of comfort. While there are plenty of sandals that might feel like a downgrade from your favorite tennis shoes, I found four styles that I consider an even trade, with some even being — dare I say — better than a comfy pair of kicks.

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Waterproof Slide

In college, I had a friend who lived and swore by her classic Birkenstocks. Her complete adoration convinced me that I needed a pair until I walked into DSW and saw the price. On my college budget, I did the next best thing: I bought the brand’s Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandals, which are less than half the price. It’s now been four years and I’m still wearing that same pair, which I love for their supreme comfort, durability, and practicality. When these get dirty, I can put them under the faucet until the water runs clear and dry them with a paper towel, making them practically new and ready to wear in less than a minute. And while other shoes might retain foot sweat and odors, thanks to the sandal’s cushiony, rubber sole, it doesn’t.

As a nice bonus, this take on the classic Arizona sandal is available in six summery colors at Nordstrom, and I’m personally thinking of adding the pastel purple to my rotation.

Chaco Townes Slide Midform Sandal

For years I’ve begrudgingly loved my sporty, ultra-strappy Chacos. Even in this gorpocore era — where celebrities have incorporated hiking shoes into their street style — I still am of the belief that the brand’s original strappy sandals aren’t, well, the most aesthetically-pleasing (I still wear them of course). However, this year the brand released its Townes Slides, which are a modern version of its original athletic sandals. Available in beige and black, the slides feature three thick straps and platform soles — I now declare myself a Chaco girl with zero reluctance.

Honestly, these slides are the comfiest on the list, with a contoured sole that not only supports my arches but makes me feel like I’m walking on clouds. Each step is cushioned, and the adjustable leather straps allow me to fit these exactly to my foot, reducing the slip-and-slide movement often associated with slide styles. According to my boyfriend, I’ve told him I love them “at least seven times,” so they’re definitely worth the buy.

Frankie4 Quinn Tan Slide

Frankie4

When I need a pair of sandals that compliment a nicer outfit, I turn to Frankie4, whose shoes have been worn by celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Naomi Watts. The brand’s Quinn Slides feature a chunky gold chain across the foot that allows them to work as your day-to-night shoe. The Frankie4 sandals are great for everyday wear, pairing excellently with loose jeans and casual dresses. On top of looking great, these also feel wonderful beneath my feet, with a podiatrist-designed footbed that supports my heel, arch, and forefoot. Shoppers agree, having deemed the style “the most comfortable summer slip-ons” thanks to their “extremely comfortable and extremely elegant” fit and look.

Message Mullen Slides

Message

Message’s Mullen Slides are definitely the easiest way to add a pop of color to your outfit. While bright and bold shoes aren’t usually the comfiest, Message has managed to bring together statement hues with designs crafted for all-day wearability. I was gifted a pair of its slides in black to test, and I’m already considering grabbing another pair in the vibrant tangerine or highlighter green shades.

I could go on and on about the airy cork footbed, which provides comfortable support as well as shock- and odor-resistance, but what makes me rank these shoes above others is the upper strap. This stretchy knit material tightly hugs the foot without ever digging in, reminding me of the same hold my favorite compressive leggings provide. The slides have quickly become an InStyle editor-favorite, so I wouldn’t be surprised if you start seeing them everywhere soon.

