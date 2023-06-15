Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Comfortable Bras, and Shoppers Love These Under-$30 Styles the Most

No matter how often you go shopping, it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking you have to spend a ton of money to get high-quality pieces. That’s why we’re here to remind you there are plenty of ways to score top-rated clothing for budget-friendly prices — especially if you shop on Amazon. Case in point: the retailer’s bra selection. Amazon’s most-popular everyday bras are all less than $30, and we rounded up eight best-sellers worth checking out.

Whether you prefer underwire or wireless, thick or thin straps, or pullovers or hook-and-eye closures, there’s an under-$30 Amazon bra for you. Keep scrolling to check out the comfortable bras shoppers can’t stop raving about, starting at just $13.

Shop Under-$30 Bras on Amazon:

If more than 20,000 shoppers agree that a $13 bra is worth a five-star rating, they must be onto something. The Hanes Wireless T-Shirt Bra has unlined, wire-free cups with thick, supportive straps and a hook-and-eye closure on the back. It comes in five colors and sizes S through 3XL, corresponding to cup sizes 34A through 50C. One shopper said it’s “so comfortable, it feels like you are wearing nothing,” which is the ultimate compliment for a bra if you ask me.

Shop now: $13 (Originally $16); amazon.com



Another wirefree option, the Playtex 18-Hour Comfort Strap Bra is specifically designed to keep you comfortable all day. It has cushioned, adjustable straps that won’t dig into your skin, full-coverage cups for optimal support, and high sides to prevent your skin from bulging out. A reviewer loves this bra so much, it’s the only one they’ve “worn for decades” since it’s “well-constructed, provides good support, and is flattering.”

Shop now: $14 (Originally $39); amazon.com



For those of you who prefer underwire, the Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light T-Shirt Bra is Amazon’s number one best-selling option. A few of its standout features include adjustable straps you can wear straight back or convert into a racerback, a smoothing U-shaped back with a hook-and-eye closure, and lightly lined cups with supportive underwires. One of the bra’s 20,000 fans called it a “true winner,” confirming that they’ve worn it “for hours upon hours without one pinch, pull, or poke.” Choose from 10 colors and sizes 34C through 42C.

Shop now: $20 (Originally $48); amazon.com



The Vanity Fair Back-Smoothing Bra is another underwire option with thousands of five-star ratings. Available in sizes 34G through 46DD, it’s specifically designed for fuller busts. The sides and back of the bra are made from a soft and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex that’ll lay flat under clothes, while the lightly lined cups are made from smooth polyester. A shopper called it the “best-fitting, most comfortable” bra they’ve ever worn, adding that it “holds you up and in without discomfort.”

Shop now: $21 (Originally $50); amazon.com



Below, browse through more of Amazon’s best-selling comfortable bras, all for less than $30.

Shop now: $17 (Originally $39); amazon.com



Shop now: $19 (Originally $44); amazon.com



Shop now: $21 (Originally $42); amazon.com



Shop now: $25 (Originally $27); amazon.com

