The Most Comfortable Bras on Amazon Are on Sale for Up to 67% Off a Week Before Prime Day

If you only buy one thing on sale at Amazon before Prime Day, make it a comfortable bra. With just one week left until the savings event, the retailer is practically overflowing with discounts on popular bras from brands like Hanes, Warner’s, Bali, and Calvin Klein — for up to 67 percent off.

Whether you prefer barely there, wireless styles, or you’re looking for a supportive underwire bra, you’ll find it on sale at Amazon. We did the work for you and found the 10 styles shoppers love most, and the best part is that our picks are all going for less than $35. With prices starting at just $13, we can’t guarantee these bras will stay in stock for long, so we highly recommend grabbing your favorites now before the deals disappear.

Best Early Prime Day Bra Deals:

Not only is the Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift bra listed as Amazon’s number one best-selling everyday bra, but it’s also on sale for just $13. Available in 13 colors and sizes 34C through 48DDD, the supportive, wire-free bra has high sides to prevent bulging, full cups to avoid spillage, and wide adjustable straps. Plus, it’s made from a moisture-wicking jacquard fabric that’ll keep you cool on even the hottest summer days. Even a 76-year-old shopper said their “tops and blouses look so much nicer” with the Playtex bra underneath. Just be sure to add the popular bra to your Amazon cart while it’s still on sale for 67 percent off.

The Warner’s Cloud 9 Lightly Lined Bra is another wireless option that’s so soft, “you’ll forget you’re wearing it,” according to a reviewer. It comes in 15 colors and patterns, each with lightly lined cups, a supportive band under the bust, front-adjustable straps, and a hook-and-eye closure on the back. It’s the perfect everyday bra to wear with T-shirts, blouses, and even dresses. Choose from sizes 32A through 40C.

If you prefer underwire styles, you can’t go wrong with the Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light T-Shirt Bra that’s on sale for $20. More than 20,000 shoppers have given the bra a five-star rating thanks to its breathable fabric and adjustable straps that you can wear regularly or crossed over into a racerback design. Plus, a shopper who owns a few of these bras has “thrown them in the washing machine so many times” and confirmed they “have lasted and held up really well.”

And for a sexier look, this Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette effortlessly combines function and style. It has a longline silhouette with lightly padded cups, scalloped details, a mesh back with a hook-and-eye closure, and adjustable straps that can be worn three different ways. One reviewer said the bra is very “comfortable and flattering,” adding that the “lace is not scratchy” and “very pretty.” You can’t ask for much more from a $17 bralette.

Below, browse through even more comfortable bras on sale, and check out Amazon’s entire selection of early Prime Day deals, here.

