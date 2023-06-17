44DD-Sized Shoppers Call This the “Perfect T-Shirt” Bra” and It’s 61% Off at Amazon Right Now

It’s supportive yet comfortable.

Published on June 17, 2023 @ 06:00AM

Amazonâs Hottest New Release the Perfect T-Shirt Bra
Amazon is overflowing with shopper-loved fashion items, and its wide selection is constantly updated with new pieces. As a style writer and avid shopper, I always have my eye on the New Releases curation, and this week, I’m checking out with more than a few picks in my cart. My favorite new find, though, is the Comfelie seamless bra, which is currently topping Amazon’s charts as the number one new release in everyday bra styles. Not only has the wireless pick become a customer-favorite with a five-star rating, but it’s currently on sale for up to 61 percent off — it’s lowest price in the past 30 days. 

With so many options on Amazon, there’s no reason to be wearing an uncomfortable bra — ever. After experiencing my fair share of poky underwires, shoulder-digging straps, and unsupportive cups, I’ve vowed to only purchase bras that make me feel good, and the Comfelie style checks all my boxes. It’s made of a buttery yet breathable nylon blend and structured for maximum comfort and support. 

Amazon COMFELIE Seamless Bra Wireless Full Coverage Bralette with Support, Born for Her Ultra-Fit TrigonalForm T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $40); amazon.com 

The popular pick is built without an underwire (AKA the worst part of a traditional bra), so it easily molds to the shape of your body. Plus, it has adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure, so you can find the perfect fit for you. It’s available in black, beige, and cream, and sold in sizes S to 3XL-plus. Best of all: You can snag it for as low as $17. 

Given the bra’s status as a leading new release, it’s no secret that Amazon shoppers are big fans of the style. One person with a 44DD-sized bust who “usually hates bras” called the pick the “perfect T-shirt bra.” They went on to say it’s “stretchy and soft” and “seriously comfortable.” In fact, it’s “probably the most comfortable bra [they’ve] ever owned, including sports bras,” which says a lot. The same reviewer added that it’s “very smooth and seamless under clothes,” so it can be worn with practically anything in your wardrobe. 

Be sure to shop the Comfelie seamless bra while it’s still on sale for as low as $16, and browse through additional colorways, below. 

Amazon COMFELIE Seamless Bra Wireless Full Coverage Bralette with Support, Born for Her Ultra-Fit TrigonalForm T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $40); amazon.com 

Amazon COMFELIE Seamless Bra Wireless Full Coverage Bralette with Support, Born for Her Ultra-Fit TrigonalForm T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

Shop now: $33 (Originally $40); amazon.com 

