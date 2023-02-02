I Wore This $9 Hyaluronic Acid-Packed Concealer for 13 Hours, and It Covered My Dark Circles All Day

I like my skin to breathe and have as little product on it as possible — that’s why I ditched foundation a long time ago and am solely devoted to concealer. After testing dozens throughout my life, I finally found my new go-to pick: Colourpop’s Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Concealer.

The $9 concealer comes in 30 shades and is made with a creamy, rich formula that feels like butter. Even though the product is full coverage, it still offers a lightweight and natural finish. But unlike most concealers, this Colourpop option is loaded with skin-loving ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and coconut water.

Colourpop

Shop now: $9; colourpop.com



Colourpop

Shop now: $9; colourpop.com



According to a previous InStyle interview with Dr. Lian Mack, certified dermatologist and founder of GlamDerm, hyaluronic acid has “hydrating properties [that] plump and smooth the skin.” Meanwhile, coconut water adds electrolytes, amino acids, and hydrating vitamins to the complexion. So, each time you reach for Colourpop’s Pretty Fresh concealer, you're treating your skin.

The concealer not only delivers highly rated claims, but it actually works. One of my first observations was how perfectly shaped the applicator was; it’s great for both spot control and sweeping on larger areas such as the forehead, nose, and under eyes. The sponge tip also makes the product simple to use, delivering an even, velvety application. But what really stole the show was the formula.

Courtesy of Ruby McAuliffe

I tested Colourpop’s Pretty Fresh product by blending it out using three methods; a sponge, brush, and my fingers. No matter which route I went with, the concealer melted into my face with ease. Though one layer was enough, as it covered my dark circles and problem areas like magic (all it took was a few initial dots of product), for the heck of it, I decided to apply a second layer to test out its buildability. Sure enough, the pigment and coverage got stronger without feeling goopy.. Best of all, the concealer stayed intact for 13 hours. Even through walking to work, yoga, and a late night, my makeup didn’t budge or crease — now, that’s a clear sign of a winner.

Shoppers have even called Colourpop’s concealer “creamy AF,” with others sharing my experience, saying it “took away” their dark circles. Another reviewer raved about the product saying it “blends like a literal dream” and makes their pores “look nonexistent.”

With stellar shopper reviews and a beauty editor’s stamp of approval (AKA, me!), it’s hard to believe Colourpop’s Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Concealer is only $9, especially when it’s way better than other luxury options I’ve tried. It seems like other people are picking up on the must-have product, as it was sold out on the Colourpop website just the other day — I saw it with my own eyes. Lucky for you, it’s back in stock, but I’d snag it quickly before it flies off the virtual shelves yet again.

Colourpop

Shop now: $9; colourpop.com



Colourpop

Shop now: $9; colourpop.com



Colourpop

Shop now: $9; colourpop.com

