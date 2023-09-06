I Understand Why Shoppers Call This $6 Concealer the “Best” They’ve “Ever Used”

It outperforms pricier products I’ve tried.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
Published on September 6, 2023

My introduction into Colourpop — an LA-born brand with ludicrously low prices and high-quality cosmetics — was in 2015, a year after its genesis. A friend of mine, who collects makeup like a sommelier collects wine, had raved about its products — and, as I quickly confirmed upon trying the brand firsthand, for very good reason. 

Its concealers, in particular, have wowed me — and other beauty buffs at InStyle — with their high-coverage, long-wearing formulas and sub-$10 price tags.  My personal favorite, the Colourpop No Filter Concealer, plus other fan-favorites, are particularly wallet-friendly for a limited time. You can snag a tube for 30 percent off during the brand’s sitewide sale, where it rings in at a mere $6.

Colourpop no filter concealer

Colourpop

The Colourpop No Filter Concealer is a full-coverage, highly pigmented, creamy coverup with a matte, skin-like finish and all-day, crease-free wear. Formulated with “soft blurring pigments,” per the brand, the formula is meant to mimic a filter — and mimic it does, with its subtly luminous, light-reflecting pigments and refusal to cake, crease, or settle into fine lines. 

Available in 30 shades, the formula is excellent as an under-eye brightener — as well as a blemish cover up, and, IMO, a natural-looking contour cream if you happen to have a few shades on hand. The doe foot applicator picks up just the right amount of product for a breezy, single-swipe application, and proves the perfect size for getting typically tricky nooks, including the inner corners of the eyes. I typically use a blending sponge to create the most believable bright-eyed finish, but fingers totally suffice, too. 

Blendable, non-drying, and feather-light — despite its highly-pigmented formula and heavy-duty coverage — the concealer delivers without any semblance of cakiness. It’s a godsend on mornings when my greige-y undereyes are almost distractingly evident; I’m also grateful for the long-lasting wear, which provides worry-free, all-day coverage that requires little to no touching up. 

I’m hardly alone in my love for Colourpop’s full-coverage concealer. One shopper calls the product “the best concealer [they’ve] ever used,” pointing to the product’s lightweight wear and “complete coverage,” which hides under eye shadows. Another says it provides “very good coverage” without caking or drying. “This formula is amazingly comfortable to wear — I can forget I even have it on,” says another.

For a highly pigmented, truly full-coverage under eye concealer at a price that, frankly, makes little sense given its excellent quality, shop the Colourpop No Filter Concealer while it’s on sale for $6. 

