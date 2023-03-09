The “Squat-Proof” Leggings With Over 31,000 5-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $20 in the Prettiest Spring Colors

Switch up your all-black wardrobe.

By Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on March 9, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If your closet is a sea of black, gray, and white, you’re not alone. I’m the first to fall into the trap of buying only neutral fashion, regardless of the season. But this spring, I’m determined to add some color to my wardrobe, and I feel like it’s my duty to share my finds with all of you. These Colorfulkoala pastel leggings caught my eye, and they’re on sale for $20 at Amazon.

Last month, an InStyle editor, who’s a self-proclaimed “leggings snob,” called these from Colorfulkoala their “all-time favorite pair.” So, you can imagine how thrilled I was to discover that the stretchy pants come in seasonal colors. They’re made from a moisture-wicking blend of nylon and spandex with four-way stretch and have a high waistband with a hidden pocket inside. Choose from 21 shades and sizes XS through XL. 

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Full-Length Leggings

Shop now: $20 (Originally $23); amazon.com

I’m not much of a fitness fanatic, so I plan on wearing these leggings with a graphic tee, denim jacket, and white sneakers this spring. But, you can also wear them with a workout top and running shoes for everything from a high-intensity workout to a casual stroll. And who knows, maybe having a pair of fun-colored leggings will inspire me to get up and move my body. 

The reviews section for these Amazon leggings is popping off, as more than 31,400 shoppers have given them a five-star rating. One shopper admitted that they own “an obnoxious number of these leggings,” since “they’re incredibly comfortable and feel so buttery-smooth.” Another reviewer confirmed the pants “stay up well and don’t roll down,” giving them major points for comfort. 

Other shoppers commented on the quality and durability of the fabric. A reviewer said the leggings are “thick, but not too thick,” while a second person said they’re “very breathable” and “not sheer at all.” A third agreed that the leggings “pass the squat-proof test,” meaning they’re not see-through when you bend over or stretch them out. 

Instead of buying more black athleisure this spring, bring some color into your wardrobe with the Colorfulkoala leggings. Check out more options on sale for $20 at Amazon, below. 

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Full-Length Leggings

Shop now: $20 (Originally $23); amazon.com

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Full-Length Leggings

Shop now: $20 (Originally $23); amazon.com

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Full-Length Leggings

Shop now: $20 (Originally $23); amazon.com

