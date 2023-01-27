I Own Dozens of Luxury Leggings, but This $27 Amazon Pair Outperforms All of Them

Part of being a wellness writer for InStyle means testing out (literally) hundreds of workout tights. I have likely worn every activewear brand you can think of, and consequently, my standards are incredibly high. Buttery-smooth fabric and a contouring, slip-proof fit are basic requirements to even be considered for a spot in my rotation of workout clothes. In short, I’m probably the biggest leggings snob on the internet.



For this reason, many people are shocked to hear that my all-time favorite pair is not from a celebrity-loved luxury brand, but from an affordable Amazon retailer. I first bought the Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings in college in an attempt to find Lululemon quality on a student budget — it was love at first touch. The stretchy, polyester and spandex blend felt like silk against my skin. Even after an 11-mile run, the fabric never showed a sweat stain. Plus, the compression waist kept the tight in place through every kind of workout, while giving me a flattering, snatched waistline. I constantly received compliments on the mint green color I chose, and eventually bought the matching bra to complete the set.



Shop now: $27; amazon.com



After two years of weekly wear, the tights eventually succumbed to holes. By then, I’d already started building out my massive collection, and briefly forgot about the leggings after starting a job where I try so many pairs. However, while spending a month with family this year (away from the five drawers of tights in my own apartment), I desperately needed more workout clothes and reordered two more Colorfulkoala pairs. After they arrived, I was elated to discover that even in comparison to the most expensive designs on the market, these leggings are still a 10 out of 10. I reach for them at least once a week because they’re perfect for hard cardio — not to mention, so freaking comfy.



You can shop a pair (or three) at Amazon for $27. In my (very, very, very) lengthy experience, they will pay for themselves within the first month.