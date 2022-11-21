10 Colorful Nail Designs for Manicure Maximalists

Hear me out: A manicure with bright, bold nail art is the best ice breaker. Whenever I find myself at a party or dinner where I don't know anyone, I compliment the stranger with a cool manicure. This has always led to an in-depth conversion not just about nails, but also makeup, the current season of any of the Real Housewives franchises, among other important topics.

Even if you aren't trying to bond with someone at a social event, a colorful nail design can be a fun accent to a neutral wardrobe, an instant pick-me-up, or a means of self-expression.

Regardless of why you want to get a colorful nail design the next time you're at the salon, the following 10 manicures all deserve to be on your mood board. Even better: A lot of these looks are easy enough to DIY at home.