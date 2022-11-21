Beauty Nails 10 Colorful Nail Designs for Manicure Maximalists By Erin Lukas Erin Lukas Instagram Twitter Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She covers all facets of beauty for the site. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 21, 2022 @ 11:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Hear me out: A manicure with bright, bold nail art is the best ice breaker. Whenever I find myself at a party or dinner where I don't know anyone, I compliment the stranger with a cool manicure. This has always led to an in-depth conversion not just about nails, but also makeup, the current season of any of the Real Housewives franchises, among other important topics. Even if you aren't trying to bond with someone at a social event, a colorful nail design can be a fun accent to a neutral wardrobe, an instant pick-me-up, or a means of self-expression. Regardless of why you want to get a colorful nail design the next time you're at the salon, the following 10 manicures all deserve to be on your mood board. Even better: A lot of these looks are easy enough to DIY at home. Get Ready to See These 11 Nail Trends Everywhere In the New Year 01 of 10 Pattern Clashing Treat your nail beds like individual canvases when doing this manicure featuring abstract shapes and patterns. 02 of 10 Checkerboard Black and white is the only color scheme when doing a trendy checkerboard design. Alternate the colors on each nail for a more impactful effect. 03 of 10 Daisies & Rainbow Tips Daisy petals and rainbow French tips are the perfect combination for a summer manicure, this colorful nail design would also be a great mid-winter mood booster. 04 of 10 Groovy, Baby These psychedelic swirls by Mei Kawajiri look unbelievably cool on long, square nails. However, the design is one that will work on all nail lengths and shapes. 05 of 10 Gold Foil Gold foil accents really pop when paired with a vibrant base, like turquoise. 06 of 10 Animal Print You might not find this color palette in the jungle, but the blue zebra nails really set this animal print manicure apart. 07 of 10 Monochromatic Swirls Here, nail artist Betina Goldstein demonstrates how impactful using two shades of the same color family can be. 08 of 10 Smiley Faces As the saying goes, "you're never fully dressed without a smile." This sunny manicure by JinSoon is just the ticket. 09 of 10 Skittle Nails Can't keep a steady hand when attempting nail art? Skittle nails are your solution. This simple, yet impactful manicure is also ridiculously easy to do. 10 of 10 Confetti Nails Even if you don't have any parties on your calendar, this fancy manicure with multicolored flecks of glitter will inject a little glamour into your day.