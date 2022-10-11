This On-Sale Root Concealer From a Jennifer Lopez-Approved Brand “Covers Grays Perfectly,” Shoppers Say

Fans call the hair product an “instant” fix.

By
Chloe Irving
Published on October 11, 2022 @ 06:25PM

Color Wow Concealer PEAS
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Covering up grown-in roots with sprays, powders, and pigments is an age-old hack to keep your hair color looking fresh between salon visits. However, in recent years, standout innovations in the beauty industry have taken this method from the status of quick fix to a legitimately convincing money-saver. Of the many root concealers on the market, the Instant Root Cover Up from Color Wow — a Jennifer Lopez-approved haircare brand — has gained the most recognition for its foolproof formula that disguises grays in minutes.

Available in eight shades, including hard-to-find hues like red, blonde, and platinum, this deeply pigmented powder covers over strands in an “instant” thanks to a dual-sided brush for application and built-in mirror to spot hard-to-see areas. In addition to blending highlights and concealing grown-in hair around your crown, the powder can fill in thinning and balding patches around the scalp, giving your mane a fuller appearance. Better still, naturally dark-haired shoppers who went blonde swear the color is even opaque enough to fake a fresh dye job. 

Color Wow Root Cover

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $34); amazon.com

“I've tried several root touch-up products and this one is definitely my favorite,” wrote one reviewer. “It goes on easily, it stays well, and it looks natural,” they added. Another reviewer raved that the powder allows them to go “several months” without dying over their roots and noted that the color “covers grays perfectly.” A third wrote that the formula covers their thinning hairline, making their hair “look thicker.”

Thanks to Amazon’s second major sale of the year, this much-loved root concealer with nearly 9,000 perfect ratings is 30 percent off through October 12. Now is the ideal time to grab yours before the busy holiday season ahead. 

Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

