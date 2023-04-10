I Tried the $28 Spray Jennifer Lopez’s Hairstylist Uses for Smooth, At-Home Blowouts

I’ve long struggled with blow-drying my own hair. At first, I couldn’t quite figure out how to manage using a round brush and a hair dryer at the same time, but I solved that problem with my holy grail Drybar blow-dryer brush that does the hard work for me. The next issue I’ve been facing is uncontrollable frizz; the broken pieces and new growth at the top of my head keep sticking up, no matter how many products I use to slick them down. That is, until I added the Color Wow Dream Coat spray to my hair care routine.

I’d seen dozens of TikToks showcasing the spray’s incredible frizz-fighting abilities — for context, the hashtag #colorwowdreamcoat has 39.8 million views. Plus, Color Wow is celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton’s brand, and he just so happens to use the Dream Coat spray on Jennifer Lopez to achieve her enviable blowouts. Not to mention, InStyle named this product the best anti-frizz treatment to use with a hair dryer. With all this praise, I was immediately convinced to try the product, and as soon as I finished drying my hair, I instantly understood the hype.

Courtesy

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

The spray’s lightweight formula is made with heat-activated polymers that repel moisture and humidity to prevent frizz. Plus, it doubles as a heat protectant, so you don’t have to worry about styling tools damaging your locks. For the best results, spritz the product directly onto damp hair, comb it through, and blow dry your hair as usual. After following these steps, I was left with my sleekest at-home blowout ever — I’m talking no little pieces sticking up and a soft and shiny, salon-worthy finish. And the best part? These benefits last three to four washes, so you don’t even have to use the product every time you style your hair.





More than 37,000 Amazon shoppers have given the product a five-star rating, and nearly 5,000 of them left glowing reviews. One shopper called it the “best hair product” they’ve ever purchased, since it makes their hair “so soft and shiny, it’s ridiculous.” Another reviewer said the spray is a “game changer for anyone with dry, fragile, [or] color-processed hair, [who is] looking for an instant transformation.” They went on to say that with the product in their hair, their locks “blow dry to be smooth, silky, and strong with lots of body and bounce.”

With hot and humid weather right around the corner, now is the perfect time to try out the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray and fight off moisture and frizz. Trust me — your at-home blowouts will never be the same.