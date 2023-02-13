My Curls Look the Best They Have in 28 Years Thanks to This Advice From Alicia Keys’ Hairstylist

I’ve exclusively been using the products he recommended ever since.

Published on February 13, 2023

My Curls Look the Best They Ever Have in Their 28 Years Thanks to Great Advice from Kelly Rownlands Hair Stylist
If you found yourself entranced by that viral video of Chris Appleton using Color Wow’s Dream Coat on a model’s hair, same. But did you know that the celebrity-used brand has a curl range called Curl Wow? I did not until a few weeks ago when I got an invitation to attend a styling session with celebrity hairstylist Kendall Dorsey

A quick scroll through his Instagram should explain why I was excited to have him assess, cut, and style my hair — his clients include Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, and even THE Rihanna. Our hour together was all sage wisdom and advice, which I have been following to a T to achieve incredible results. I am pretty sure my curls look the best they ever have thanks to Kendall’s tips and a new routine from Color Wow. 

Curls Look Best They Ever Have

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

My air-dried hair after using Curl Wow Snag-Free Pre-Shampoo Detangler, Hooked 100% Clean Shampoo, Coco-Motion Lubricating Conditioner, and Flo-etry Vital Natural Serum.

The Curl Wow collection features five products, whichI have actually been using exclusively. I rarely stick to a one brand, one line routine because I like to mix and match my own combinations, but the results have been too good to veer off. I could probably write a small dissertation on each product, but the highlights from the collection are the Hooked 100% Clean Shampoo and the Coco-Motion Lubricating Conditioner.

Color Wow Curl Wow Hooked 100% Clean Shampoo

Hooked Shampoo by Curl Wow

Colorwow

Shop now: $29; colorwowhair.com

Hooked actually makes me kind of mad because what on earth is every other curl shampoo doing? Kendall reinforced the brand’s instructions to rinse and repeat, and the double lathers have been hair-changing. My hair feels so light after using this — I wasn’t even aware that it was weighed down before — and simultaneously clean, soft, and moisturized. I’ve also noticed that my hair sheds way less when I use this (my hair loss has been intense since I got COVID-19 last year). 

Coco-Motion Lubricating Conditioner

Coco-Motion Lubricating Conditioner

Color Wow

Shop now: $29; colorwowhair.com

Coco-Motion is now the make-or-break product in my haircare routine. In the shower, I step away from the water and do the technique Kendall taught me: separate my hair into three sections and rake the product through from my scalp to my ends, pulling the hair taut. I rinse it out, but once I’m out of the shower, section my hair again, adding a little bit of Coco-Motion in as leave-in conditioner to keep my hair nourished in the dry winter weather. The formula is thick, but it does not add weight to my hair — a necessary tradeoff.  

I’ve been using the entire five-product line, but the Hooked Shampoo and Coco-Motion Conditioner can’t be skipped, as proven by the above picture of my curls — I think the it does the Curl Wow range justice. Head to Color Wow to shop these curl-changing products. 

Color Wow Curl Wow Snag-Free Pre-Shampoo Detangler
Shop now: $28; colorwowhair.com

Color Wow Curl Wow Flo-etry Vital Natural Serum
Shop now: $30; colorwowhair.com 

Color Wow Curl Wow Shook Mix and Fix Bundling Spray
Shop Now: $38; colorwowhair.com

