Everything You Need to Know About the Cold Girl Makeup Trend

It seems like nearly every other day, there's something new going viral on TikTok.

Sometimes it's a hairstyling hack, other times it's some new skincare method for burning your face off (please go to a dermatologist before testing out anything you see online — seriously!). Then other times, it's a gorgeous makeup hack that we're totally into.

That said, if you've spent enough time on the social media app, you may have heard of the cold girl makeup trend. But what exactly is it?

What is the cold girl makeup trend?

The cold girl makeup trend is essentially exactly what it sounds like.

The goal is to look flushed with a hint of sparkle, as if you were just outside building a snowman. Think of it as an après-ski look without having to actually go skiing.

The best part is the fact that the staples you need to create the look are most likely already in your makeup bag, which is always a bonus.

How to Create the Cold Girl Makeup Look

Step one: Blush

First and foremost, remember that there’s no such thing as too much blush.

That said, you'll want to generously apply your favorite cool tone pink blush to the apples of your cheeks, moving up to the high points of your cheekbones.

However, if you don’t happen to have a cool tone pink, fear not, just use your go-to blush instead. Pro tip: make sure you apply your blush to your nose, with an emphasis on the tip. This technique really embodies what it looks like when you’re outside in the cold.

Step two: Shimmer

Your next order of business is to add a silvery highlight to all the high points of your face. This includes the arches of your brow bones, your cheek bones, the inner corner of the eyes, and my personal favorite, down the bridge and tip of your nose.

Who needs Rudolph when your nose could be shining bright enough to guide the sleigh? The silver shimmer adds the same nostalgic effect of snowflakes when the light hits just right.

Step three: Lip Color



Last but not least, a signature part of being a cold girl is having that just bitten lip. A great way to create this is by applying your favorite lip stain in the centre of your lips — but a red or berry toned lipstick will work just as well.

Focus the product on the center of your lips and diffuse the edges with your fingers. The cherry on top will be applying your favorite silver shimmer gloss to make everything cohesive. This frozen vibe will make your lips pop.

