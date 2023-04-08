Fashion Clothing Swimwear This Retro High-Waisted Bikini Hits 3 Major Swim Trends for 2023 The $31 Amazon swimsuit comes in 15 color options. By Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor Instagram Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 8, 2023 @ 07:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon/ InStyle I can confidently say the weather has officially transitioned to spring, with temperatures reaching as high as 80 degrees in some places. But if it's still chilly where you are, fear not; it's spring break somewhere, meaning it's time to get up to date with this season's hottest trends for the beach. InStyle's 2023 swimwear trends round-up says you can expect to see high-waisted bottoms, vintage florals, retro silhouettes, and more. This Retro High-Waisted Halter Bikini by Cocoship encompasses all these three trends in one set, and it’s only $31 at Amazon. If you are looking for the best bikinis for sitting poolside or for a flattering swimsuit that complements all body types, look no further. The ’50s-inspired swim set has a pleated-tie halter top and a ruched high-waisted bottom with a waistband. The suit is made of a nylon blend, making it stretchy and opaque. It comes with padded-lined bra cups that provide added support and coverage, and it's available in 15 colors and ranges from sizes S to 4XL. Amazon Shop now: $31; amazon.com The high-waisted lower half of this vintage-inspired bikini has a design that has frequented pools and beaches for decades — and for good reason. The top, which offers a decent amount of coverage, alongside the high-rise bottoms, gives the feeling of wearing a one-piece if you are looking for a suit that's more on the modest side — without being boring. The Cocoship swim set's intricate design details, as well as its floral-and-vintage polka dot prints are sure to grab attention. While similar retro bikini sets have been a beach staple for years, over 8,800 Amazon shoppers are backing this style with their five-star ratings and raving reviews. One shopper described the bikini as a “plus-sized girl's dream” and that it made her feel “confident and sexy” with the “full coverage” bottom. Another reviewer impressed with the bikini's fit said, "the craftsmanship ship was great." And the same review stated the quality was better than some department retailers. And one shopper said the coverage-to-exposure ratio was just right with "a good amount of cheek coverage" and "a top that covers enough."Retro but on trend is Cocoship's Retro High-Waisted Halter Bikini, and it’s available for $31 on Amazon. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Selena Gomez Complimented Me on the Perfume That Strangers Stop Me in the Street to Ask About 5 Editor-Approved Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Weekend, Starting at $12 My Mom and I Both Got Significantly Longer Lashes After Trying the Growth Serum Brooke Shields Uses