This Retro High-Waisted Bikini Hits 3 Major Swim Trends for 2023

The $31 Amazon swimsuit comes in 15 color options.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
Published on April 8, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

I can confidently say the weather has officially transitioned to spring, with temperatures reaching as high as 80 degrees in some places. But if it's still chilly where you are, fear not; it's spring break somewhere, meaning it's time to get up to date with this season's hottest trends for the beach. InStyle's 2023 swimwear trends round-up says you can expect to see high-waisted bottoms, vintage florals, retro silhouettes, and more. This Retro High-Waisted Halter Bikini by Cocoship encompasses all these three trends in one set, and it’s only $31 at Amazon. 

If you are looking for the best bikinis for sitting poolside or for a flattering swimsuit that complements all body types, look no further. The ’50s-inspired swim set has a pleated-tie halter top and a ruched high-waisted bottom with a waistband. The suit is made of a nylon blend, making it stretchy and opaque. It comes with padded-lined bra cups that provide added support and coverage, and it's available in 15 colors and ranges from sizes S to 4XL.

COCOSHIP Retro 50s Black Pink Blue Floral Halter High Waist Bikini

Amazon

Shop now: $31; amazon.com

The high-waisted lower half of this vintage-inspired bikini has a design that has frequented pools and beaches for decades — and for good reason. The top, which offers a decent amount of coverage, alongside the high-rise bottoms, gives the feeling of wearing a one-piece if you are looking for a suit that's more on the modest side — without being boring. The Cocoship swim set's intricate design details, as well as its floral-and-vintage polka dot prints are sure to grab attention.

While similar retro bikini sets have been a beach staple for years, over 8,800 Amazon shoppers are backing this style with their five-star ratings and raving reviews. One shopper described the bikini as a “plus-sized girl's dream” and that it made her feel “confident and sexy” with the “full coverage” bottom. Another reviewer impressed with the bikini's fit said, "the craftsmanship ship was great." And the same review stated the quality was better than some department retailers. And one shopper said the coverage-to-exposure ratio was just right with "a good amount of cheek coverage" and "a top that covers enough."

Retro but on trend is Cocoship's Retro High-Waisted Halter Bikini, and it’s available for $31 on Amazon.

