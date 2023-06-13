I Was Shocked by How Buttery Soft My Skin Felt After Using This Lightweight, Non-Greasy Serum

My skin can be rough — literally and figuratively. With bumpy areas, dry patches, and more, my face is host to a variety of imperfections, so I’m always on the hunt for new products that offer hydrating, smoothing, and soothing benefits to calm my skin and frequent flare-ups.

After recently finding much success with Cocokind’s polypeptide face cream, I was excited for the opportunity to try another one of the brand’s hydrating, soothing products. When I received the Ceramide Barrier Serum, I admittedly was a bit hesitant as I tend to avoid serums since they often leave my acne-prone skin feeling greasy. But since my overly-dry, dull complexion can use all the moisturizing benefits it can get, I decided to give it a try. And right now, you can, too, for 20 percent off by entering code COCO20 at checkout.

I started with three drops of the serum after cleansing, and was immediately surprised by the creamy, milky texture of the product rather than the watery, oily consistency of other serums I’ve tried. Once I applied it all over my face and neck, I did the soft skin test I normally do when trying out new products. After running my fingers over my skin, I actually gasped and said out loud, “wow, that’s nice.”

From that first use, the Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum’s deeply hydrating ingredients absorbed quickly into my skin to leave me with a face that was buttery smooth and soft to the touch, with no residue or layer of unwanted shine. Its blend of ceramides — which help to prevent water loss in the skin — gave my face the drink of water it needed, along with squalane to lock in moisture, and unsung hero beta glucan, which soothes and plumps the skin.

I used to be under the impression that my skin could avoid deep hydrators during the warmer months, but the way in which my face softens with every use made me realize the importance of year-round moisture. Plus, the Ceramide Barrier Serum is lightweight and plant-based, so it gives me the skin health benefits I need without feeling rich or greasy.

On days when my skin feels extra dry (read: too much sun or not enough water), I’ll follow the serum with the Cocokind Resurrection Polypeptide Cream for a double dose of hydration. I also like that you can easily control the level of moisture thanks to the simple dropper application. On my most dry days, I apply the serum both morning and night on a clean face, so I can wake up to super soft skin the next day.

Shoppers with dry, mature skin also raved about the serum’s smoothing benefits, as aging skin loses water more quickly. One reviewer in their 60s said their “skin drinks this magic liquid up and feels so much smoother” since they started using it. They also now include the serum as a “staple of [their] skincare routine.” Another customer shared that they traded in their hyaluronic acid products, which left their skin surprisingly parched, for the serum that makes their skin “hydrated in the morning.”

Not ready to make the full commitment? You can give the serum a test run by snagging the travel-size version for just $10. It’s also ideal for when you need day and night moisture while you’re on the go.

If you’re a serum skeptic like I was but in need of a hydrating product to add to your skincare routine (and really, who isn’t), grab your bottle of Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum, and enter code COCO20 to take 20 percent off today.

