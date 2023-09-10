19-Year-Old Coco Gauff Just Won the 2023 US Open

She's the first American teenager to win since Serena Williams in 1999.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 @ 10:39AM
Coco Gauff
Photo:

Getty

Yesterday, 19-year-old Coco Guaff won the 2023 US Open, her first-ever Grand Slam title. 

Gauff — who is the first American teenager to win the tournament since Serena Williams in 1999, and Tracy Austin before that — was triumphant over Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. After losing the first set 3-6, Gauff took back the second set 6-3 and finished out the match with a winning 6-2 final set.

Coco Gauff

Getty

Her win comes after a disappointing loss at the 2022 French Open, which saw Iga Świątek of Poland come out on top. This summer, however, Gauff made a comeback on the court, claiming titles at the Washington and Cincinnati Opens. And during her interview on center court at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, she called out those who doubted her. 

"Honestly, thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me,” Gauff said in her speech. “Like a month ago, I won a 500 title and people said I would stop at that. Two weeks ago, I won a 1000 title and people were saying that was the biggest I was going to get. So three weeks later, I’m here with this trophy right now. I tried my best to carry this with grace and I’ve been doing my best."

She added, "To those who thought [they] were putting water on my fire, you’re really adding gas to it. And now I’m really burning so bright right now.”

Related Articles
Kris Jenner Just Wore the Maxi Skirt Trend I'm Seeing Everywhere
Kris Jenner Wore the Summer Skirt Trend That's Going to Be Everywhere for Fall, Too
Madewell Flats
I Found the Perfect Fall Shoe That Combines 3 of 2023's Hottest Trends
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Sensible Shoe I Can Walk in for Miles
Tracee Ellis Ross Just Wore the Edgiest Version of 2023's "It" Shoe
Tracee Ellis Ross Just Wore the Edgiest Version of 2023's "It" Shoe
Gigi Hadid in Yellow Dress and Black Heels at Victoria Secret Event
Gigi Hadid Named Neon Yellow the Unofficial Color of Fall 2023
Olivia Rodrigo visits SiriusXM
Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire Shirt Was a Homage to Angelina Jolie
J.Crew
Lauren Hutton Just Convinced Us We Need These Classic J.Crew Styles for Fall ASAP
simone biles us championships
Simone Biles Says She Would “Love” to Return to the Olympic Stage for the 2024 Paris Games
Julia Fox Pandora NYFW Watches
Just Julia Fox Wearing a Plethora of Wristwatches as a Two-Piece Set, NBD
Emma Watson
Emma Watson Broke Fashion’s Biggest Rule Right in Front of Anna Wintour
Florence Pugh ELLE Style Awards 2023
Florence Pugh Paired Her Spiky Hair With a Sheer Lacy Wedding Gown
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Put a Twist on the Trending Shoes She Repeat-Wears
linda evangelista fragrance
Linda Evangelista Revealed That She Privately Battled Breast Cancer Twice In 5 Years
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Stunned Reaction at the Inter Miami Soccer Game Is a Meme Just Waiting to Happen
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
Hailey and Justin Bieber Styled the Same Leather Jacket Two Ways at the US Open
jimmy buffett
"Margaritaville" Singer Jimmy Buffett Has Died at Age 76