As Lizzo, Negroni sbagliato, and old New Girl clips can attest, there’s nothing more powerful than TikTok when it comes to achieving virality. Haircare and beauty products have also experienced the same level of fame on the app; the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler had its moment, and it’s still nearly impossible to find your shade of the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter in stock.

As is the nature of the internet, there’s another product currently making its rounds on FYPs (For You Pages). Coco and Eve’s Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment, which the brand dropped late last month, entered the social media chat earning rave reviews from TikTok creators like @sashamorpeth, @lailapaul7, and @sophiebarkleyy.

After bleaching her hair “way too much,” @lailapaul7, who has nearly 950,000 followers and is a Coco and Eve partner, used the treatment to attain “silky and smooth” locks with “shiny, thick, and juicy” ends. @channonmooney, whose Coco and Eve video has more than 500,000 views, showed her audience her long, bleached-blonde hair before the treatment, followed by the “biggest hair transformation” after just one wash and then again, one week later. TikTok user @sweastyle, who bleach-damaged her own hair, “loved how shiny and healthy” her hair looked after using the treatment.

Coco & Eve

Shop now: $25; cocoandeve.com

Designed to “repair hair holistically,” the pre-shampoo treatment does more than just protect your strands. It also rebuilds three structural bonds in order to reverse any damage. Similar to hair masks, the treatment is applied to damp hair starting at the roots down to the ends, and left in for at least 10 minutes — although many reviewers say they’ve left it on for closer to 30 minutes, or even overnight. After the time is up, rinse off the treatment and follow with your normal shampoo and conditioner.

While many hair treatments, especially when they’re done at the salon, can be pricey, the Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment comes in at just $25. According to Coco & Eve, one 4.23-ounce bottle should last you anywhere from 10 to 12 uses — taking into account an average usage of two to three pumps for each use. Although the brand doesn’t specifically mention how often you should use the treatment, one user mentioned the benefits of using the product as a weekly treatment, noting a difference after just one use. Another reviewer revealed that the Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment “transformed” their hair after two uses, saying, “It’s made my hair so unbelievably soft and shiny.” The reviewer added, “It’s never had this much movement ever!”

A five-star rated product that reduces hair breakage by 85 percent and has a significant following on TikTok? All signs point to this selling out in the near future, as it had a waitlist of more than 20,000 people before it launched. If you have bleached or heat-damaged hair that you’d rather have rival the locks of Matilda Djerf, grab your bottle of the Coco and Eve pre-shampoo treatment today.

