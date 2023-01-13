What to Wear to a Cocktail Attire Wedding, According to Fashion Stylists

Dress codes can be tricky, so we're breaking down the basics.

By
Julia Guerra
julia guerra
Julia Guerra

Julia Guerra is a freelance contributor with over six years of experience writing beauty, health, wellness, style, parenting, and food content.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023 @ 05:25PM
Cocktail Attire Wedding Dress Code
Photo:

Getty Images

On the hierarchy of wedding dress codes, “cocktail” is by far rock bottom.

In this context, the word “cocktail” loses all meaning. You’re dreaming of alcoholic beverages garnished with fruit, but, in reality, these delicious drinks have zero to do with this ambiguous dress policy. If you think a happy hour type of going-out outfit will suffice for a cocktail attire wedding, you’re wrong. However, if you’re leaning toward formalwear? Well, you’re wrong again.

So, where’s the happy medium? Is there a happy medium? Or are we stuck mulling over this heinous fashion inquiry for the rest of time?

These are the types of questions that keep cocktail wedding attendees up at night. They’re also the questions we posed to experts so we can finally get some sleep and dress appropriately for this kind of occasion.

“Nothing brings people together like an unclear dress code," Rahimah Yoba tells InStyle, unironically. The celebrity stylist and costume designer explains that cocktail attire has evolved over the years and will most likely keep evolving with current events like the pandemic, the conversation surrounding gender and pronouns, as well as the introduction to virtual reality and the metaverse.

“[Cocktail attire] is now a mixture of comfort and ease with a splash of sparkle and non-gender-specific silhouettes,” Yoba says of the dress code. “It’s fun, free-flowing, and fashion-forward with an overtone of individuality.”

Cocktail Attire Wedding Dress Code

Getty Images

If you’re looking for a more cut-and-dry definition, celebrity styling duo Danielle and Alix sum up cocktail attire as “a balance between formal and casual.” It’s elevated, appropriate, and gives attendees more freedom to play with their looks.

“[It’s not as] conservative as a black tie dress code,” the pair tell InStyle. “You can venture into suiting, interesting silhouettes, vibrant colors, and standout accessories.”

Is the fog starting to clear?

If these definitions are still too vague, we’ve done our due diligence. Ahead, fashion experts give detailed examples of their go-to cocktail wedding guest outfits. Hopefully, they provide some much-needed inspiration if you’ve RSVPed yes to this dress code and are now stuck standing in front of your wardrobe, wondering what to wear.

Try a Tea-Length Dress

Cocktail Attire Wedding Dress Code

Getty Images

Tea-length hemlines fall below the knee but above the ankle, somewhere around the mid-calf. Celebrity stylist Dani Michelle (who is currently working with DSW) tells InStyle this style of dress, in fabrics like satin, silk, crepe, or velvet, is her favorite for events where the dress code is cocktail attire.

“Tea-length dresses are the perfect moment to show off a really special shoe,” the stylist says of the style. “Brands like Khaite, Galvan, and Alex Perry have a lovely range from fitted to loose in their collection.”

Think Small

Cocktail Attire Wedding Dress Code

Getty Images

If you don’t already have something suitable in your wardrobe, Dani Michelle tells InStyle one of her clever tricks is to take a formal dress you feel like you’ve worn too much and shorten it. By reinventing the number into a cocktail dress, you’ll breathe new life into a tired wardrobe favorite.

“I even love an ankle-wrap shoe with a cocktail dress to make it a little sexier and less formal,” she says. “DSW has endless options for both strappy and cocktail attire shoes.”

Stick With a Classic Formula

Cocktail Attire Wedding Dress Code

Getty Images

Danielle and Alix tell InStyle their go-to formula for “cocktail attire” is a midi dress plus a special shoe and bag.

“This structure feels timeless and feminine and allows some personality to shine through. Some shoe designers we love for this type of occasion include Rene Caovilla (their snake wraps specifically!) and Sophia Webster; their heels can make any simple dress pop. Along with that, we are big fans of Judith Leiber’s novelty clutches & Paco Rabanne’s iconic sparkle bags.”

Swap a Dress For a Suit

Cocktail Attire Wedding Dress Code

Getty

“Formal wear and tailored suits are now seen in the same setting as edgy, oversized women’s pants suits and deconstructed blouses," says Yoba. That means that if you're not a fan of dresses, it's not a problem. If you do opt for a structured pantsuit instead of a dress, the stylist says all you have to do is accessorize with sparkly jewelry to elevate the look, which will instantly take it from daywear to cocktail attire.

Related Articles
The Best Unlined Bras That Are Supremely Comfortable
The 8 Best Unlined Bras of 2023 That Are Supremely Comfortable
The Best Sweaters for an Extra Cozy Year
The 16 Best Sweaters of 2023 for an Extra Cozy Year
Hailey Bieber simple winter outfit recipe
Hailey Bieber’s Simple Outfit Recipe Is the Key to Looking Effortlessly Chic This Season
Celebrity Stylist Mimi Cuttrell Shares Her Best Fashion Tips for 2023
The Best Vintage Trends to Shop in 2023, According to Celebrity Stylist Mimi Cuttrell
VOGUEâS WINTER 2023 COVER STAR IS FLORENCE PUGH
Florence Pugh Wore a Chartreuse Bell-Sleeved Minidress in the Winter Issue of 'Vogue'
This âFlattering and Comfortableâ Amazon Bra Is an Everyday Staple, and Itâs Now Just $8
This “Flattering and Comfortable” Amazon Bra Is an Everyday Staple, and It’s Now Just $8
Laverne Cox Golden Globes 2023
Laverne Cox's Wore "Mainly Rare Vintage" at the 2023 Golden Globes, According to Her Stylist
Fleece-Lined Tights Are a TikTok-Favorite Winter Layer, and This Popular Amazon Option Is Just $20
Fleece-Lined Tights Are a TikTok-Favorite Winter Layer, and This Popular Amazon Option Is Just $20
Hanky Panky Nordstrom sale
The Most Flattering, Comfortable Thongs I Own Are 55% Off Ahead of Valentine’s Day
Skims Products
Shop our Favorite 13 Skims Products Before They Sell Out
Amazon puffer jackets under $50
Level Up Your Puffer Game This Season With These Cute, Under-$50 Jackets From Amazon
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Has Been Loyal to This Unassuming Denim Trend for Years
Black Dress Outfits
Basics Are Back, So Here Are 11 Black Dress Outfits to Make the Most Out of Your LBD
Bella Hadid Instagram
Bella Hadid's Tiny Dior Bikini Has the Most Delicate Ruffled Detail
Amazon #1 New Release Maxi Dress
TikTokers Are Calling This New $44 Maxi Dress One of Their “Favorite Purchases on Amazon Ever”
This Just-Launched Amazon Sweater Coat "Instantly Gives Class" to Any Outfit
Amazon's Number 1 New Release Is a Sweater Coat Shoppers Call a "Fantastic Addition to Any Closet"