11 Unexpected Coachella Outfits That Will Stand Out From the Crowd

If Coachella fashion is maximalism in its truest form — and it absolutely is — then the best Coachella outfits are a masterclass in serving extra. An outfit fit for this music festival has a long list of must-haves, from fringe to sequins to show-off-everything-you've-got cutouts and hemlines. But just because there are plenty of tried-and-true festival staples doesn't mean you can't put a 2023 spin on the Coachella classics.

The chaotic whimsy of music festival fashion is dazzling, sometimes quite literally, but can be intimidating for first-timers. Plus, if jean cutoffs and swimwear aren't your style, it can be hard to find festival fashion inspiration that's outside the box. That's why we've curated over a dozen fresh and unexpected Coachella outfits for you to add to your desert concert mood board.

The name of the game this year is simply "more." The more sparkle, color, and, most importantly, personal style, the better. Ahead, see a few of our favorite Coachella outfit ideas and get ready to strut your stuff straight to the main stage.



A Lingerie-Inspired Slip Dress

Bring a vintage vibe to the desert with a lingerie-inspired slip dress that serves up sultry energy with a side of rock n' roll. The '90s, which are leaving their stamp on all of today's viral fashion trends, were full of edgy muses wearing smudgy, kohl-lined eyes, dark lipstick, chemises, and combat boots. You'll definitely score major points with music fans for this throwback Coachella ensemble.

Shop Similar: BB x Ashish Ombre Long Chemise, $495



A Tie-Front Top

A tie-front top has just the right amount of whimsy to make it a music festival staple. It's the perfect centerpiece for a head-to-toe monochromatic 'fit and can bring a feminine edge to an athleisure or casual look. If you're going the matchy-matchy route, try looking for a tie-front top with a delicate, subtle pattern, and don't forget to pack matching butterfly clips and lots of lip gloss.

Shop Similar: Antoinette Cashmere Tie Front Cardigan, $198



Statement Shorts

Move over, micro mini. There's a new tiny piece of clothing on everyone's mind. We're talking, of course, about the statement short. Denim need not apply. Instead, leather (vegan or otherwise), vinyl, and embellished fabrics are the focus of this 'fit. Since the whole point is to allow these short shorts to make a statement, you can keep the rest of your look minimal with a bikini top and blazer a la Hailey Bieber or opt for a more supportive crop top and jacket.

Shop Similar: Dries Van Noten Floral-Print Twill Shorts, $535



A Pop of Red (and Fringe)

You can't go wrong with a fringe jacket in an eye-catching shade of red. It's the perfect finishing touch for any Coachella look. Opt for one that hits right at your natural waist to accentuate a two-piece outfit, or go oversized for a more '70s flower power feel.

Shop Similar: Nasty Gal Suede Fringed Star Biker Jacket, $205 (Originally $512)

A Canadian Tuxedo

One Y2K statement look we're glad has made a comeback is the Canadian Tuxedo. To give this ensemble a music festival edge, we recommend opting for oversized jeans and a fitted denim top. To turn the throwback music-inspired vibes up to an 11, slip on a pair of fitted boxers and belt your jeans so everyone can see the label on your undies. Trust us. It's a vibe.

Shop Similar: Reformation Devin Denim Vest, $128, and Everlane The Baggy Jean, $118



A Micro Mini Dress

The micro mini dress is a staple in any frequent music festival guest's closet, but if you're unsure of which one to pack, allow us to break it down for you. The perfect Coachella micro mini dress is neither bodycon nor oversized, features a fun print or other visual detail, and isn't weighed down by embellishments. TLDR: It's a comfy cool girl staple you can dance in.

Shop Similar: For Love & Lemons Pamela Mini Dress, $288



A Ruffled Set

Embrace your inner pop persona at Coachella this year with a ruffled set and layers of matching accessories. To make this 'fit really pop, there are only three words to remember: "just girlie things." Floral prints, soft blushy tones, bows and ruffles, and dainty accessories will make this a showstopping look.

Shop Similar: For Love & Lemons Mavis Crop Blouse, $129, and For Love & Lemons Arden Mini Skirt, $139



A Layered Corset Top

Corset tops are a no-brainer for Coachella, but to give the look a main stage-worthy update, you'll want to add some layers. A pair of bike shorts and a simple white tee under a very structured corset top is one way to incorporate the curve-hugging silhouette of a corset top without blending into the crowd.

Shop Similar: Saint Laurent Cropped Distressed Denim Top, $790



A Cool-Prep Tennis Skirt

Tennis skirts will be everywhere this spring and summer, with their signature prep style toned up or down based on occasion and aesthetic. For Coachella, you can lean into casual by pairing a crisply pleated skirt with a vintage crewneck and sneakers or take it to a punk place with combat boots. However you choose to style your skirt, this sporty staple ensures that subversive prep is the name of the game.

Shop Similar: Halara High-Waisted Pleated Tennis Skirt With Pockets, $35 (Originally $50)



A Sheer Statement Dress

Add a rock n' roll edge to the sheer dress trend celebrities adore by leaning into the Lillith Fair of it all. A sheer dress that hits below the knee is the perfect balance of cool and sultry. Whether you opt for a maxi or mini, color is key with this Coachella 'fit. Look for multicolor prismatic shades or vintage prints for a look that elevates the traditional sheer black dress to new heights.

Shop Similar: Finesse Finn Multi Print Maxi Dress, $42



A Dressed Up White Tank

You should never underestimate the power of a plain white tank top. It's the perfect canvas for a major statement piece that serves so much fashion excellence you're unsure what to pair it with. We recommend grabbing your most exciting midi skirt, a pair of white flats or keds, and a tank top for a truly standout Coachella 'fit.

Shop Similar: Chopova Lowena Carabiner Pleated Skirt, $1,065

