11 Cool Coachella Nail Ideas to Try This Festival Season

With festival season upon us, it’s time for beauty lovers to start their beauty prep. This means thinking of festival hair, makeup, and those Coachella nails, of course.

Yes, Coachella isn’t the only music festival in the world. But there’s something about the Palm Springs desert vibes and sunny Southern California weather that makes it the quintessential music scene — Woodstock for influencers if you will. Plus, Coachella nails can be used at any festival or really any time for a carefree summer look.

Expect loads of glitter and cool nail finishes such as marble, chrome, and aura effects. Also, add some bold 3D accents to really elevate your look. If you don't know where to start for festival season this year, you’ve come to the right place. Below are 10 looks for your Coachella mood boards. Trust us; you'll want to bookmark these for later.

