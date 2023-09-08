Coach's New Spring 2024 Collection Is Already Selling Like Hotcakes

You can shop select items featured on the runway online now.

Published on September 8, 2023 @ 04:00PM

Coach debuted its Spring/Summer 2024 collection last night at New York Fashion Week, and it wasn’t one to miss. From sheer dresses and oversized leather jackets to new iterations of the viral Tabby (and, yes, a certain runway crasher), its newest collection was inescapable. It was a presentation that showcased what Coach does best: Timeless pieces and soon-to-be classic bags. 

As a fashion writer, I love following fashion week to get an idea of upcoming trends, but as an avid shopper, it’s also kind of… miserable. More often than not, that must-have piece I’m obsessing over isn’t available to shop for another six months. But, fortunately (or unfortunately), Coach has already released select items from that runway show, as well as some new, limited-edition bags — and of course they’re selling like hotcakes. Fans on Instagram flooded the brand’s announcement posts with comments like “Just take my paycheck already,” and, honestly, same.

While the new Coach drop is quickly selling out, you can still shop these 10 pieces, including quirky earrings and lipstick-print bags:

If you’re only snagging one thing from this Coach drop, make it the Tabby Shoulder Bag in Lip Print, which is currently available for preorder (though you can also grab it in solid pink and black today). This newest take on the pillow Tabby — the bag that has been a mainstay for the last two years — is one that has internet-breaking potential. As the comment section made clear, this is the bag to have. But beyond the look, shoppers note that the Tabby 20 style is “such a perfect size” and fits “everything” they need and even “a little more.”

Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 with Quilting and Lip Print

Coach Shoulder Bag 20 With Quilting And Lip Print

Coach

Coach also revealed new colorways of its Tabby Wristlet, which is still available in black and purple. The mini Tabby comes with a thin metal chain and can be worn as a crossbody bag, which has led shoppers to call it “very practical.” Others love how versatile the size is, writing that it’s perfect for “fancy events,” “nights out,” and “everyday” occasions when you don’t need to tote around a ton.

Tabby Wristlet With Pillow Quilting

Coach Tabby Wristlet With Pillow Quilting

Coach

A standout piece I’m completely obsessed with is the Upcrafted Ergo Shoulder Bag. The Ergo silhouette was a Coach staple in the ‘90s, and the brand managed to once again make it a must-have with a few updates. According to shoppers, the silhouette itself is “simple, stylish, and minimalist,” which is perhaps what makes this maximalist take on it so unique. The bag is finished with detailed accents and vintage pins, including jeweled cherries, gold-accented lips, and amber butterflies. It looks like the cover of an I Spy book (or the bottom of your grandmother’s jewelry box) in the best way possible.

Upcrafted Ergo Shoulder Bag with Lips Motif

Coach Upcrafted Ergo Shoulder Bag With Lips Motif

Coach

Drops like this don’t happen often, so I’m not counting on items to be in stock longer than this weekend. Shop more of Coach’s latest collection below.

Lip Print Sweater Vest

Coach Buy Now Lip Print Sweater Vest

Coach

Remade Leather Lip Pouch

Coach Remade Leather Lip Pouch

Coach

Upcrafted Swinger 20 with Quilting and Lips Motif

Coach Upcrafted Swinger 20 With Quilting And Lips Motif

Coach

Mismatch Earrings

Coach Buy Now Mismatch Earrings

Coach

Upcrafted Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 with Lips Motif

Coach Upcrafted Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 With Lips Motif

Coach

