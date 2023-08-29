Coach's Outlet Sale-on-Sale Includes Some of Its Most Iconic Bags for Up to 76% Off

You won't want to miss these double discounts.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 @ 07:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Coach's Outlet Sale-on-Sale Includes Some of Its Most Iconic Bags for Up to 76% Off
Photo:

Instagram @coach

Coach was often one of the first stops my mom and I made on the trek to our outlet mall. Whether it was Black Friday or and Labor Day weekend, you could find us standing in the queue outside the store waiting for our turn to explore, and maybe even buy a bag from the iconic brand. However, thanks to Coach’s online outlet, that time-consuming (and anxiety-inducing) tradition where we packed into small stores and made rushed decisions is no longer needed; finding a discounted Coach bag is simpler than ever.

Coach’s online outlet is one of the brand’s best hidden gems. Here, you can find trending bags —  from the brand’s classic canvas totes to timeless leather crossbodies — majorly marked down. And ahead of Labor Day weekend, the already-discounted store launched yet another sale, with an extra 20 percent off hundreds of items; that means you can save up to 76 percent off on select items. As someone who braved physical outlet stores on holiday weekends for years, I gladly sorted through the extensive lineup and narrowed it down to the 10 must-have items, including roomy totes, stylish shoulder bags, and versatile wristlets starting at $31.

Best Coach Bag Labor Day Deals

If you’re in need of a bag that’s as practical as it is stylish, look no further than the Gallery Tote, which is available in five canvas styles and loved by more than 1,900 shoppers. The size of this purse makes it an obvious choice for work, with customers saying that it comfortably fits a “vast array of day-to-day necessities and can even stow a full-sized laptop with accessories.” Fans of the bag also noted the size lends itself well to travel, with one person writing that it fits their tablet, toiletries, and small purse while still fitting under the seat in front of them. 

Coach Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas

Coach Outlet

For something smaller and more everyday , the brand’s Andy crossbody is perfect. This drawstring bag, which is designed out of shiny black leather, features the horse and carriage design embossed on the front (blink and you’ll miss it). Compared to Coach’s signature C-print bags, Andy’s iconography is a bit more subtle, making it ideal for those who aren't into “look at me” logos. And according to shoppers, it’s the “perfect” bag, with one person explaining that “it has enough space to carry all you need and you can make so many outfits [work]” thanks to the classic color.

Coach Andy Crossbody With Horse And Carriage

Coach Outlet

And if you’re in need of a pop of color, the Field tote is a must. This bag is available in five shades, including burnt red and dark green, leading shoppers to deem it “the perfect bag for fall.” “[It’s] really cute” and “very unique,” wrote one shopper, who said they get constant compliments when they wear this bag out, including from their 17-year-old daughter. And thanks to the detachable strap, which they describe as “so comfortable,” this pick can be worn on both the shoulder or as a crossbody, making it “super versatile.”

Coach Field Tote 22 With Horse And Carriage

Coach Outlet

Take advantage of Coach Outlet’s Labor Day early while the brand’s already marked-down items are an extra 20 percent off. Shop more of our favorite must-have deals,  below.

Morgan Square Crossbody Bag

Coach Morgan Square Crossbody

Coach Outlet

Teri Shoulder Bag

Coach Teri Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas

Coach Outlet

Derby Tote

Coach Large Corner Zip With Coach

Coach Outlet

Millie Shoulder Bag

Coach Millie Shoulder Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas

Coach Outlet

Large Corner Zip Wristlet

Coach Large Corner Zip With Coach

Coach Outlet

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Gen-Z Is Making the Shoe Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa Wear a Fall Must-Have
Gen Z Celebs Are Hopping on the Flattering Shoe Trend Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa Wear
My Mom Gets Non-Stop Compliments on This Now-$31 Wrap Dress She Bought for Fall
My Mom Gets Non-Stop Compliments on This Now-$24 Wrap Dress She Bought for Fall
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Wore the No-Brainer Fall Trend Martha Stewart Is a Fan of, Too
Related Articles
M.Gemi Labor Day Say First Access
The Italian Shoe Brand Hollywood Loves Dropped a Hush-Hush Sale You Can Shop First
$16 Amazon dress
Amazon Shoppers Love This “Extremely Flattering” Fall Dress That’s Now $16
Dozens of Augustinus Bader Products Are Quietly On Sale
The Anti-Aging Toner Shoppers Rely on for "Plump and Bouncy" Skin Is 25% Off
Amazon Fall Top
I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Buttery Soft Layering Top While It's on Sale at Amazon
Shoppers Will âNever Buy Another Body Wash Againâ Since Trying This $9 Best-Seller From a Drew Barrymore-Used Brand
80,000+ People Have Added This Best-Selling $9 Body Wash to Their Carts Recently
Jennifer Aniston Jeans
Jennifer Aniston and I Agree: These Butt-Flattering Jeans Will Never Go Out of Style
These Are the New Fashion Arrivals Iâm Adding to My Cart Ahead of Fall
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon — These Are the 6 Best New Fashion Arrivals for Fall
Levi's Denim Jacket
The Cool-Girl Denim Jacket Irina Shayk and I Both Own Is 30% Off at Amazon Now
Cindy Crawford LOTD
Cindy Crawford Wore the Risqué Pants Meghan Markle and Gisele Bündchen Like, Too
Amazon Weekend Deals
30 Best Amazon Fashion and Beauty Weekend Deals, Including 59%-Off Paige Jeans
Dozens of Augustinus Bader Products Are Quietly On Sale
Dozens of Luxury Skincare Items From Augustinus Bader Are on Rare Sale for 2 More Days
Spanx Just Launched Its Warehouse Sale, and Best-Selling Style Are Up to 70% Off
Spanx’s First-Ever Warehouse Sale Is Here, and the Prices Are Almost Too Good to Be True
Cozy, Fall-Ready Pullover Feels Like Butter
Shoppers Say This Cozy Fall Sweater Feels “Like Butter,” and It’s Up to 67% Off
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s Expensive-Looking Straw Bag Surprisingly Isn’t Designer
Reese Witherspoon and I Both Repeat-Wear This Ageless Crossbody Bag That Makes for a Perfect Fall Accessory
Reese Witherspoon and I Both Repeat-Wear This $375 Bag, but I’m Still Buying This Similar $18 Version
Amal Clooney T3 Hair Dryer Sale
Amal Clooney’s Bouncy Blowouts Are Thanks to This Rarely On-Sale Luxe Hair Tool Brand