Coach's Outlet Sale-on-Sale Includes Some of Its Most Iconic Bags for Up to 76% Off

Coach was often one of the first stops my mom and I made on the trek to our outlet mall. Whether it was Black Friday or and Labor Day weekend, you could find us standing in the queue outside the store waiting for our turn to explore, and maybe even buy a bag from the iconic brand. However, thanks to Coach’s online outlet, that time-consuming (and anxiety-inducing) tradition where we packed into small stores and made rushed decisions is no longer needed; finding a discounted Coach bag is simpler than ever.

Coach’s online outlet is one of the brand’s best hidden gems. Here, you can find trending bags — from the brand’s classic canvas totes to timeless leather crossbodies — majorly marked down. And ahead of Labor Day weekend, the already-discounted store launched yet another sale, with an extra 20 percent off hundreds of items; that means you can save up to 76 percent off on select items. As someone who braved physical outlet stores on holiday weekends for years, I gladly sorted through the extensive lineup and narrowed it down to the 10 must-have items, including roomy totes, stylish shoulder bags, and versatile wristlets starting at $31.

Best Coach Bag Labor Day Deals

If you’re in need of a bag that’s as practical as it is stylish, look no further than the Gallery Tote, which is available in five canvas styles and loved by more than 1,900 shoppers. The size of this purse makes it an obvious choice for work, with customers saying that it comfortably fits a “vast array of day-to-day necessities and can even stow a full-sized laptop with accessories.” Fans of the bag also noted the size lends itself well to travel, with one person writing that it fits their tablet, toiletries, and small purse while still fitting under the seat in front of them.

Coach Outlet

For something smaller and more everyday , the brand’s Andy crossbody is perfect. This drawstring bag, which is designed out of shiny black leather, features the horse and carriage design embossed on the front (blink and you’ll miss it). Compared to Coach’s signature C-print bags, Andy’s iconography is a bit more subtle, making it ideal for those who aren't into “look at me” logos. And according to shoppers, it’s the “perfect” bag, with one person explaining that “it has enough space to carry all you need and you can make so many outfits [work]” thanks to the classic color.

Coach Outlet

And if you’re in need of a pop of color, the Field tote is a must. This bag is available in five shades, including burnt red and dark green, leading shoppers to deem it “the perfect bag for fall.” “[It’s] really cute” and “very unique,” wrote one shopper, who said they get constant compliments when they wear this bag out, including from their 17-year-old daughter. And thanks to the detachable strap, which they describe as “so comfortable,” this pick can be worn on both the shoulder or as a crossbody, making it “super versatile.”

Coach Outlet

Take advantage of Coach Outlet’s Labor Day early while the brand’s already marked-down items are an extra 20 percent off. Shop more of our favorite must-have deals, below.

Morgan Square Crossbody Bag

Coach Outlet

Teri Shoulder Bag

Coach Outlet

Derby Tote

Coach Outlet

Millie Shoulder Bag

Coach Outlet

Large Corner Zip Wristlet