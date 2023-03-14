Jennifer Lopez Has Carried This Constantly Sold-Out Bag for Years, and Now I Finally Get the Hype

It’s so soft and spacious.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Coach CPC - I Gave the Constantly Sold-Out Bag Jennifer Lopez Carried for Years a Try â and I Finally Get the Hype
Photo:

Getty Images/ Coach

Growing up, I remember my mom carrying her leather Coach crossbody bag everywhere. As for me, opening a Coach wristlet for my 13th birthday was a shining moment. Needless to say, Coach has been a household name for years — especially in my own home — and the brand continues to create functional and eye-pleasing designs. Its go-to handbags have captured the attention of shoppers and celebs, including its brand ambassador, Jennifer Lopez.  

Recently, Coach sent me the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 to try, which is the same style bag that J.Lo posed with in its previous campaign. I was excited to test out the bag that has graced Lopez’s Instagram, and I took every opportunity to wear this versatile accessory out and about — and it did not disappoint.    

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag

Coach

Shop now: $550; coach.com

Not only is the Tabby shoulder bag just as luxe and buttery soft as I imagined it would be, it’s also practical, having more storage space than I expected. The fabric-lined interior contains three separate compartments made up of two open sections that are divided by a wide-zippered pocket. The separate spaces made it easy to grab essentials like my lip gloss and phone. I was even able to keep a snack bar and a pack of tissues in the bag with room to spare. I filled the zippered pocket with valuables like my wallet and keys. For peace of mind, I appreciate that all of my belongings were securely stored thanks to the sturdy snap closure.

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

InStyle / Sarah Byron

Shop now: $550; coach.com

The Tabby shoulder bag has an ultra-smooth leather exterior with Coach’s “C” emblem on the snap. Its simple yet sophisticated design makes it easy to wear with a casual look like jeans and sweater or to dress up a midi skirt and camisole. It also comes with a wide strap, so I had the option to swap out the comfy, short shoulder strap and use it as a crossbody instead. The bag came along for all my weekend plans from a birthday party to a quick market run. I even styled it like Lopez did in her campaign with Coach last spring and wore the bag with joggers and a crewneck sweatshirt to grab a coffee.

It’s no surprise that shoppers raved about this celeb-worn bag. One reviewer said the inner lining of their Tabby bag “feels so rich,” adding that the color of the leather is “heavenly.” Another shared that they “feel so confident” when they wear this bag, and that the design is “timeless.” A third described it as “useful” and “playful,” noting that the Tabby style “makes a statement.” 

Head to Coach to grab this Jennifer Lopez-worn bag and more styles from the Tabby Collection. Trust me, it’s worth the hype.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Shoppers Found the âBest-Fittingâ Basic Tees, and Theyâre on Sale for $6 Apiece
Amazon Shoppers Found the “Best-Fitting” Basic Tees, and They’re on Sale for $6 Apiece
Buxom Lip Plumper
Shoppers Say This Lip Plumper Is the “Best” on the Market, and It Gives Me Lip Flip-Like Results Without Botox
jennifer coolidge and sigourney weaver use the vitamin c serum 85-year-old shoppers say makes them look 70
Jennifer Coolidge Wore This Vitamin C Serum at the Oscars, and 85-Year-Old Shoppers Say It Makes Them Look 70
Related Articles
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore This Supermodel-Loved “Dad” Trend That’s Going to be Huge for Spring 2023
Meghan Markle Wore the Practical Shoe That's a Must-Have for Spring
Meghan Markle Wore the Practical Shoe That Elevates Any Outfit — and You Can Shop the Style Starting at $19
Chanel Blush Palette
Chanel’s New Multi-Use Makeup Palette Is My Secret to Getting Out the Door in 2 Minutes
NuFace Toning Device
I Noticed Drastically Smoother Skin in Just 2 Weeks Thanks to This Editor-Loved Face-Sculpting Tool
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off This Weekend
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off This Weekend
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Wore a Croc-Embossed LBD With the Tallest Platform Boots at Versace
Banana Republic Spring Sale
Banana Republic Is Having a Major 40%-Off Sale on Spring Fashion Essentials, and Prices Start at Just $12
Hailey Beiber and Bella Hadid
Are These Confusing Dad Sneakers That Supermodels and Celebrities Keep Wearing the New "It" Shoes?
Kim Kardashion Lululemon Workout Set
Kim Kardashian Just Wore the Buttery Lululemon Workout Set I Lounge in Almost Every Day
Best Sustainable Bag Brands To Shop Today
The 8 Best Sustainable Bag Brands To Shop Today
iMPOWER Prabal Gurung for JCPenney
Prabal Gurung's New JCPenney Collab Goes Up to Size 24 — and Every Piece Is Under $100
Jennifer Lopez pink intimissimi set
Jennifer Lopez Paired a Lacy, Barbiecore-Approved Bra With Nothing But a Silky Pink Robe
A woman wears collar pins as collared shirt accessories
12 Collared Shirt Accessories to Give Your Favorite Button-Down New Life
This Secret Sale Has Reese Witherspoon-Worn Pieces for Up to 56% Off
Reese Witherspoon's Exact Clothing Staples Are Up to 52% Off in This Secret Sale
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Cozy Pants You Probably Have Stuffed in Your Drawer With a $43,500 Bag
They're Onto Something: Katie Holmes Big Bag Trend
I Wore Katie Holmes’ Go-To Bag Trend for a Week, and I Finally Get the Appeal