Jennifer Lopez Has Carried This Constantly Sold-Out Bag for Years, and Now I Finally Get the Hype

Growing up, I remember my mom carrying her leather Coach crossbody bag everywhere. As for me, opening a Coach wristlet for my 13th birthday was a shining moment. Needless to say, Coach has been a household name for years — especially in my own home — and the brand continues to create functional and eye-pleasing designs. Its go-to handbags have captured the attention of shoppers and celebs, including its brand ambassador, Jennifer Lopez.

Recently, Coach sent me the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 to try, which is the same style bag that J.Lo posed with in its previous campaign. I was excited to test out the bag that has graced Lopez’s Instagram, and I took every opportunity to wear this versatile accessory out and about — and it did not disappoint.

Coach

Shop now: $550; coach.com

Not only is the Tabby shoulder bag just as luxe and buttery soft as I imagined it would be, it’s also practical, having more storage space than I expected. The fabric-lined interior contains three separate compartments made up of two open sections that are divided by a wide-zippered pocket. The separate spaces made it easy to grab essentials like my lip gloss and phone. I was even able to keep a snack bar and a pack of tissues in the bag with room to spare. I filled the zippered pocket with valuables like my wallet and keys. For peace of mind, I appreciate that all of my belongings were securely stored thanks to the sturdy snap closure.

InStyle / Sarah Byron

Shop now: $550; coach.com

The Tabby shoulder bag has an ultra-smooth leather exterior with Coach’s “C” emblem on the snap. Its simple yet sophisticated design makes it easy to wear with a casual look like jeans and sweater or to dress up a midi skirt and camisole. It also comes with a wide strap, so I had the option to swap out the comfy, short shoulder strap and use it as a crossbody instead. The bag came along for all my weekend plans from a birthday party to a quick market run. I even styled it like Lopez did in her campaign with Coach last spring and wore the bag with joggers and a crewneck sweatshirt to grab a coffee.

It’s no surprise that shoppers raved about this celeb-worn bag. One reviewer said the inner lining of their Tabby bag “feels so rich,” adding that the color of the leather is “heavenly.” Another shared that they “feel so confident” when they wear this bag, and that the design is “timeless.” A third described it as “useful” and “playful,” noting that the Tabby style “makes a statement.”

Head to Coach to grab this Jennifer Lopez-worn bag and more styles from the Tabby Collection. Trust me, it’s worth the hype.



