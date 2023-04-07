Despite working in fashion, I’ve never been someone who needs high-end bags. It’s not because I don’t like them, it’s because I think, “if I close my eyes and don’t open that new browser tab, I won’t know what I don’t have.” Making an active effort to not obsess over something I can’t afford has gotten me far (and saved me many Klarna payments) — until recently, when I was lured in by an Instagram ad for Coach. But I quickly discovered that not only had the designer brand I coveted as a kid made a huge comeback, but it is far more affordable than I’d remembered.

Yes: Coach is back. The luxury brand has seen a serious resurgence in popularity, thanks to a number of reasons: Partnerships with celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Camila Mendes, and Lil Nas X, in addition to red carpet appearances, the virality of its Tabby bag, and prices that don’t throw a total wrench in your monthly budget. And the brand’s newest spring collection is a must, filled with timeless florals, trending shoe styles, and ‘It’ purses.

I did what I swore off doing — looking — and now, I’m obsessed. After pouring over Coach’s new collection, these are the 10 items I keep coming back to, with prices starting at just $85.

First and foremost, we have to talk about the Pillow Tabby. The viral bag is often sold out, but it’s currently available in a number of colors that, yes, are spring-ready, but I’d gladly wear year-round (I’m looking at you Yellow Gold). Personally, I like when a bag has some personality, and the Pillow Tabby has a lot of it while still being easy to style around. The Marshmallow Man-like design is crafted out of a leather that feels as soft as it looks and features metal hardware with the brand’s signature “C” blown up at the clasp. According to InStyle writer Sarah Byron, who recently tested the bag, it’s “worth the hype,” calling it “luxe,” “buttery soft,” and “practical.”

For something a little more classic, you can grab the Tabby in the brand’s signature canvas. This version lays flat, unlike the puffed-up one above, and is crafted out of a timeless brown leather and the brand’s logo-emblazoned canvas. This offers pops of colors with the gold hardware and “C”, which has led shoppers to call the bag a “work of art.” According to one customer, Coach doesn’t just “make beautiful-looking bags” they “focus on the quality of the product,” never overlooking “all the tiny details.”

If you’re wondering what it was that made me fall prey to an Instagram advertisement, it’s this platinum champaign pair of Mary Janes, a style that’s been favored by everyone from Kelly Ripa to Gigi Hadid and Amal Clooney. Metallics are set to be one of this year’s biggest trends, but given that I would prefer not to be mistaken on Hollywood Boulevard as a Tin Man impersonator, I’m opting for a minimalist approach, incorporating the shining materials into my wardrobe with my shoes. Namely, this pair of shoes. When I tell you I’ve checked up on them daily to make sure they haven’t sold out before I got paid, I’m (embarrassingly) telling the truth.

And since seeing Jennifer Lopez wear a pair of bow earrings, I’ve decided I, too, need some — a change in pace from my go-to pair of gold hoops. Coach’s take on the trending detail is thin, gold, and finished with luminous pearls, giving the appearance of two cherries on a stem. When it comes to earrings, I’m usually willing to spend a little extra to ensure my ears don’t end up red, hot, and itchy, and this high-quality set is made with a hypoallergenic titanium post that makes them sensitive ear-friendly.

Coach’s newest collection proves the brand is here to stay, and you won’t want to wait until its spring essentials are sold out. Shop more must-have items from the affordable luxury brand below.

