The Coach Bag That Set Off One 2022's Hottest Trends Is Now 25% Off

As a teen who spent their Black Fridays in crowded outlet malls, I can vividly remember the hour-long wait outside of Coach. This wasn’t just to check out, either — it was simply to get into the store, with the hopes that one of the brand’s canvas bags would be on sale. You didn’t know what to expect or what the sale would even be, and yet, there you were, standing in freezing temperatures because it was Coach. Fast forward a decade: Not only can you shop the designer brand’s best deals from home now, but you can even start early.

Coach has launched a major sale ahead of Black Friday, offering 25 percent off some of the brand’s best-selling products with the code UNLOCK25, including a viral bag and some of the year’s trendiest shoes. We sorted through the sale and found 10 must-have items, with prices starting at just $49.

The TikTok-viral bag that’s always sold out is now in stock and, during this pre-Black Friday sale, 25 percent off. The Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag was one of the year’s hottest purses — even getting an endorsement from Jennifer Lopez — and you’ll want to buy the shade Pale Pistachio while it’s on sale for just under $300 (and in stock). One customer wrote that this soft, cartoonishly-cute bag is, “small but [with] plenty of room for necessities,” while another noted that this bag gets them “constant compliments and second glances.”

Coach

$296 with code UNLOCK25 (Originally $395)

If you prefer to keep it classic or are looking for a little extra room, the brand’s Large Taylor Tote in its signature canvas Coach print is now only $338. This tote, which combines coated canvas with an ultra-sturdy calf leather, is designed to fit your everyday essentials. It features a designated slip pocket for your laptop, inside and outside pockets to carry everything from your phone to hand sanitizer, and a zip-top that keeps it all secure. This is a customer-favorite bag, with one shopper even writing that, “it's great quality, spacious, [and] goes perfectly with anything.”

$338 with code UNLOCK25 (Originally $450)

But my personal recommendation are these loafers. Not only is this one of the trendiest shoe styles this year, recently worn by both Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber, but it’s surprisingly comfortable. I’ve even taken my own pair of Coach loafers on a three-plus mile walk. The rubber sole of this shoe adds extra cushioning and while the leather exterior ensures these can be worn for years to come. Trust me, these are about to become your new everyday shoe.

$221 with code UNLOCK25 (Originally $295)

Grab that designer handbag you’ve been eyeing forever during Coach’s pre-Black Friday sale, with 25 percent off some of the brand’s best-selling items with the code UNLOCK25.