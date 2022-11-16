The Coach Bag That Set Off One 2022's Hottest Trends Is Now 25% Off

Plus, more Coach early Black Friday deals starting at $49.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 @ 09:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The Coach Bag That Set Off One of the Yearâs Biggest Trends Is Now 25% Off
Photo:

Getty Images

As a teen who spent their Black Fridays in crowded outlet malls, I can vividly remember the hour-long wait outside of Coach. This wasn’t just to check out, either — it was simply to get into the store, with the hopes that one of the brand’s canvas bags would be on sale. You didn’t know what to expect or what the sale would even be, and yet, there you were, standing in freezing temperatures because it was Coach. Fast forward a decade: Not only can you shop the designer brand’s best deals from home now, but you can even start early.

Coach has launched a major sale ahead of Black Friday, offering 25 percent off some of the brand’s best-selling products with the code UNLOCK25, including a viral bag and some of the year’s trendiest shoes. We sorted through the sale and found 10 must-have items, with prices starting at just $49.

The TikTok-viral bag that’s always sold out is now in stock and, during this pre-Black Friday sale, 25 percent off. The Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag was one of the year’s hottest purses — even getting an endorsement from Jennifer Lopez — and you’ll want to buy the shade Pale Pistachio while it’s on sale for just under $300 (and in stock). One customer wrote that this soft, cartoonishly-cute bag is, “small but [with] plenty of room for necessities,” while another noted that this bag gets them “constant compliments and second glances.”

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag

Coach

Shop now: $296 with code UNLOCK25 (Originally $395); coach.com

If you prefer to keep it classic or are looking for a little extra room, the brand’s Large Taylor Tote in its signature canvas Coach print is now only $338. This tote, which combines coated canvas with an ultra-sturdy calf leather, is designed to fit your everyday essentials. It features a designated slip pocket for your laptop, inside and outside pockets to carry everything from your phone to hand sanitizer, and a zip-top that keeps it all secure. This is a customer-favorite bag, with one shopper even writing that, “it's great quality, spacious, [and] goes perfectly with anything.”

Large Taylor Tote In Signature Canvas

Shop now: $338 with code UNLOCK25 (Originally $450); coach.com

But my personal recommendation are these loafers. Not only is this one of the trendiest shoe styles this year, recently worn by both Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber, but it’s surprisingly comfortable. I’ve even taken my own pair of Coach loafers on a three-plus mile walk. The rubber sole of this shoe adds extra cushioning and while the leather exterior ensures these can be worn for years to come. Trust me, these are about to become your new everyday shoe.

Loafer With Signature Jacquard And Signature Coin

Shop now: $221 with code UNLOCK25 (Originally $295); coach.com

Grab that designer handbag you’ve been eyeing forever during Coach’s pre-Black Friday sale, with 25 percent off some of the brand’s best-selling items with the code UNLOCK25.

Shop More Early Black Friday Deals:

Related Articles
Filorga Sale
This French Skincare Brand Is Always Sold Out, But We Have Exclusive Early Access to Its Black Friday Sale
Madewell Black Friday
I Used to Work Madewell’s Black Friday Sale, and These Are the 7 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Deals
Black Friday Editor Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of Black Friday
Levi's Black Friday Jeans
Levi's Customer-Loved Jeans That "Feel Like Butter" Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
Black Friday Under Armour Leggings
These Barely-There Leggings Keep Me So Warm During the Winter — and They’re 50% Off at Amazon
Dermelect
This Editor-Loved Anti-Aging Brand Is Already Offering Black Friday Prices — but Only for InStyle Readers
Washing Hair
Amazon Shoppers Say This On-Sale Shampoo and Conditioner Helps “Thinning and Brittle” Hair in One Week
Alo Yoga Sale
Save Up to 70% on This Supermodel-Loved Activewear Brand During a Rare Sale — for One More Day
Amazon Loungerwear
Loungewear Season Is Back, and Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
Brown Clothing Style
The Rules Have Changed for What Colors Go With Brown Clothes
Early BF Amazon Designer Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Listed Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals on Designer Fashion for Up to 63% Off
KOIO Sneakers
This Italian Shoe Brand With a Big Hollywood Following Already Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale
Urban Outfitters Fall Favorites
I’m a Picky Shopping Editor, and I Can’t Stop Buying Cozy Winter Tops From This Surprising Brand
Journelle Bra
I Hate Bras, but ​​I Found an Equally Sexy and Comfy Style I Love to Wear — and It’s 50% Off Right Now
Ssense Most Requested Items
Stylists Reveal the Most-Requested Designer Pieces From This Celebrity-Frequented Luxury Store
Scarlett Johansson Outset
Psst, We’ve Got Access to a Super Secret Sale on Scarlett Johansson’s Clean Skincare Line