The Coach Bag That Gets Me Non-Stop Compliments Just (Finally) Got Restocked in New Styles

Coachtopia's latest drop is sure to sell out in seconds — again.

Kaelin Dodge
Published on July 20, 2023

Coach Bag That Gets Non-Stop Compliments Got Restocked
When Coach launched Coachtopia, the brand's sustainable label that gives new life to reclaimed and recycled materials, I — a long-time fan of the classic brand — was optimistic. Beyond going green, Coachtopia was promising to be playful and bold, basically a Gen Z introduction to the fashion label worn by celebrities including Jennifer Lopez

On its release day, I was more than just impressed, I was in love. But, within the same minute, I was also devastated — every last bag sold out in the blink of an eye. I set an alarm for the next drop, and the moment it went off, I added the brand’s Ergo shoulder bag in lime green to my cart. Since then, I haven’t left the house without receiving a compliment on the happy purse.

If you missed out on the initial Coachtopia restocks, you’re in luck — not only is my favorite Ergo bag style back, but the brand added a number of new styles that are sure to sell out.

Coachtopia Ergo Bag In Coachtopia Leather

Coach

The Coachtopia bag plays off of Coach’s ‘90s Ergo silhouette, bringing modern touches to the vintage-inspired shape. The Ergo has the ability to instantly elevate any outfit — one shopper wrote that it makes “every boring outfit…special” while also complimenting more dressed up pieces. Plus, the size is perfect. “It’s just small enough for date night and big enough to fit everything you need,” wrote another customer, who added that the “quality of the craftsmanship” gets them “so many compliments.” 

Coachtopia Ergo Bag In Coachtopia Leather

Coach
Coachtopia Ergo Bag In Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather

Coach

The latest Coachtopia drop has added a mix of new colors, textures, and sizes to the customer-favorite style, including what the brand is calling “Upcrushed” leather, a textile created by pressing together small pieces of previously-scraped leftovers. The result? A bag that looks like a work of art, as if Coach tapped Picasso for a collab.

Coachtopia Crushed Leather

Coach
Coachtopia Crushed Leather

Coach

If you ask me, the most highly-anticipated item from the drop is the Mini Ergo, a more compact version of the often sold-out purse that includes a crossbody strap. Small bags have been a go-to accessory for celebrities like Beyoncé and Dua Lipa, and the Mini Ergo is Coachtopia’s take on the trending style. It’s definitely not going to be your work bag, but it is the stylee you’ll reach for when all you need is your phone, credit card, and lipgloss. This new size is available in four colors, including my go-to green, a classic black, and Upcrushed Miami Red.

Coachtopia Mini Ergo Bag With Crossbody Strap In Coachtopia Leather

Coach
Coachtopia Mini Ergo Bag With Crossbody Strap In Upcrushed Upcrafted Leather

Coach

In addition to the new styles, you can also grab the original bags that made shoppers fall in love with Coach’s sustainable label, including the Wavy Dinky and the Crossbody Belt Bag. Explore more must-have purses from Coachtopia, below.

Coachtopia Wavy Dinky In Coachtopia Leather With Upcrafted Scrap Binding

Coach
Coachtopia Wavy Dinky In Coachtopia Leather With Cherry Print

Coach
Coachtopia Crossbody Belt Bag In Coachtopia Leather With Upcrafted Scrap Binding

Coach
Coachtopia Crossbody Belt Bag In Coachtopia Leather

Coach

