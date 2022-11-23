Amazon's Best-Selling Slides That Feel Like "Walking on Clouds" Are Up to 57% Off Right Now

Get the supermodel-loved shoe trend for less than $20.

By
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on November 23, 2022 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo:

Getty Images

Celebrity trends often run the gamut from being functional to ridiculous. Sometimes, they’re blatantly peculiar and leave us wondering how they came to be, while other times, they’re completely practical and give us exactly what we need. And then there are moments in celeb fashion that are near-perfect — they check all the boxes of style and comfort — and remind us why we paid attention to Hollywood trends in the first place. One such example is the puffy slides movement

Supermodels like Heidi Klum, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have each been spotted in their own cloud-like slide slippers in the past. And while Bieber’s hot pink pair and Jenner’s $252 lime green Yeezys might not be attainable, you can get a pair of Amazon’s number one best-selling puffy slides for up to 57 percent off right now thanks to an early Black Friday deal

The Roysclo Cloud Slippers will usually cost you $40 at Amazon, but during this holiday weekend, you can score them for as low as $17 depending on your color choice. The slides have garnered more than 5,700 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who call them “heavenly pillows” for sore feet. One reviewer even said they feel like “walking on clouds,” whether you’re wearing them around the house or “out and about.” 

The slippers come in an array of colors ranging from punchy purple to vibrant green to chocolate brown. They’re made with a durable yet soft plastic that’s completely waterproof and easy to clean. Along with the flexible material, they have a 1.6-inch insole so your feet feel supported and cushioned.

I’m partial to the tan color, now 51 percent off, because the neutral shade would pair seamlessly with just about everything in my wardrobe. Not to mention, it’s the ideal socks-with-sandals companion; since the shoe is ultra chunky, wearing it with a pair of super fuzzy socks will only make the style better (especially on a chilly winter night). 

To try the celebrity-approved chunky slide style for yourself, shop the best-selling Amazon pair below while you can still get them for over half-off — there’s no telling when this early Black Friday discount will end.  

