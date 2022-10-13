Clinique Made a Lip Gloss Version of Its Universally Flattering Black Honey Lipstick — and It’s Going Viral

TikTok videos featuring the product have racked up 87.7 million views.

By Kaelin Dodge
Published on October 13, 2022 @ 06:00PM

Clinique Black Honey
For the most part, TikTok keeps me unproductive. I’ll mindlessly scroll for a quick five minutes that soon becomes an hour, and come away with maybe one recipe I won’t ever make. But you’ve gotta give credit where credit is due, and one thing the platform does impeccably well is introduce me to the latest, must-have makeup products. One of the most recent items to go viral? A lipgloss strategically formulated to suit every skin tone

Clinique’s Black Honey Almost Lipstick has always been a customer-favorite; it launched back in 1971, but had a resurgence over the last few years and has been known to sell out for months on end. The brand relaunched Black Honey in a gloss version — the PopPlush Creamy Lip Gloss — in August, and with the help of TikTok, the ultra-flattering shade might just sell out again.

Clinique Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss in Black Honey

Ulta

Shop now: $20; ulta.com, clinique.com, and sephora.com

Videos featuring the gloss have racked up no less than 87.7 million views on TikTok. As creator @glamzilla explains, “The reason this [shade] can work on every single skin tone is because it has the perfect balance of blue, red, and yellow pigments.” In addition to simply looking good on everyone, the PopPlush Creamy Lip Gloss is super moisturizing, too, thanks to an  ultra-nourishing butters blend of aloe, avocado, and shea, as well as hyaluronic acid that locks in moisture. Yep — the lipgloss feels just as creamy as it looks. Additionally, if you want to try it in another shade, the gloss is available in eight other colors, including reds, nudes, and pinks.

Many customers who have been loyal to the Black Honey shade are thrilled with the newest release, with one shopper writing, “I have the classic Black Honey lipstick but I always wished it was a gloss instead. Now it is, and it's absolutely perfect! I have chronically dry, chapped lips…and the gloss formula is amazing, hydrating, and so pretty.” Another fan of the OG shade wrote, “I love the Black Honey lipstick so [I] had to jump on this. Beautiful color and lasts awhile on the lips because it has some stickiness to it.”

And one shopper  who had wanted to try the color but never did due to  a preference for lip gloss over lipsticks wrote, “I bought this right away when I saw the shade in a lip gloss formula, [which] reminds me so much of the Rare Beauty Glossy Lip Balm. [Clinique’s is] super pigmented and gives a beautiful shine [and is] also moisturizing and feels great on the lips.”

Clinque’s Black Honey shade definitely has that The Sisterhood of the Travel Pants quality — grab the PopPlush Creamy Lip Gloss before it becomes hard to find like its lipstick counterpart.

