The Vitamin C Serum That "Instantly Plumps Fine Lines" Is Discounted for the First Time Ever

In the vast world of skincare and, well, beauty in general, it can be hard to make a name for yourself — especially for a new product competing with hundreds of similar staples that all promise to do the same thing. Make skin smooth! Erase fine line! Soften acne spots! You know the works.

But there’s one product that’s made a name for itself — and fast. The Clinical Vitamin C serum, which only launched a few months ago, has skyrocketed to skincare success. Leading dermatologists back its good-for-your skin formula that promises to do all of the above — and then some. It’s no wonder it’s never been on sale (it’s been flying off the shelves, even with its steeper price tag), but there’s a first for everything, and during Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you have a rare chance to snag it for 30 percent off.

Amazon

Shop now: $84 with coupon (Originally $120); amazon.com

The benefits of regularly using vitamin C are about as well known to skincare as is the importance of eating your daily greens to a well-rounded diet, and that’s why this luxe serum should be at the top of your shopping list. It’s obviously packed with vitamin C, but there’s more to its formula than just that, including vitamin E, caffeine, and L-ascorbic acid — and Dr. Joshua Zeichner, board-certified dermatologist, broke it down for us.

“The serum contains a combination of 20 percent pure vitamin C, along with vitamin E and glutathione. This combination of ingredients provides complementary antioxidant activities in the skin,” he explains. “The serum can help even skin tone and brighten dark spots,” Dr. Zeichner adds. In addition to leaving you with a more glowy complexion, the Clinical Skin serum also works to protect against free radicals like UVA/UVB rays, pollution, blue light, and more, per the brand.

It’s no wonder why so many shoppers are calling it a holy grail, with plenty calling out just how luxurious it feels on the skin.

“It feels wonderful and immediately plumps up fine lines — it really does make my skin look better even after a few applications,” one shopper wrote. “I found that this works well with my other skincare products and doesn't cause any pilling or weird textures — it actually helps smooth everything out.”

Another reviewer went so far as to call it the best vitamin C oil they’ve ever tried. “The serum sinks beautifully into the skin…It doesn't feel greasy but absorbs so nicely with just that light glow on the surface of the skin. It almost feels like a mix of a liquid gel and oil, if that makes sense. And it has great ingredients other than the vitamin C itself.”

Reviewers point out that a little goes a long way, which makes it well worth its $120 — err, $84 — price tag. Shop the serum, and watch your skin upgrade, fast.