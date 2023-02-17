Shoppers Rely on This $10 "Miracle" Oil for Nourishing Their Hair, Skin, and Nails

I’m always looking for ways to make my daily routine more efficient — especially when it comes to getting ready. I love a long, 15-step glam session as much as the next beauty guru, but on work days and early mornings, I try to get the job done as quickly as possible. A blush that doubles as a lip color? Yes please. A skin tint-meets-highlighter? I’ll take two. And, when it comes to my skincare, hair care, and body care regimens, I’m no different. That’s where the best-selling Cliganic Organic Jojoba Oil comes into play.

This jojoba oil is packed with nourishing vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, which is an all-star skincare ingredient for its hydrating properties. Because of its moisturizing qualities, the uses for this all-natural product are seemingly endless; it can be applied directly to the skin, hair, nails, and even lips, or mixed into your shampoo or moisturizer. You may recognize jojoba oil from the labels of many of your go-to beauty products already, as it's lightweight, fast-absorbing nature makes it suitable for both hair and body usage. If you’re looking to upgrade your daily routine and hydrate dull skin or dry hair, now’s the time to add this multi-use product to your current beauty lineup; the best-seller is on sale for just $10 at Amazon right now, and shoppers say it’s their “new holy grail [beauty] secret.”

Shop now: $10 (Originally $11); amazon.com

Dr. Michele Green, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York City, previously confirmed jojoba oil’s seemingly magical capabilities to InStyle, saying it’s “able to balance out the skin by helping to control excess oil.” She also noted that the product is safe for acne-prone skin, since it's non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores. One Amazon shopper, who experienced acne on their forehead, said their skin has “become smooth and entirely clear” after just one week of consistently using the Cliganic jojoba oil. Another reviewer with sensitive skin said they apply the oil directly to their face before bed and wake up to a glowing complexion.

After experiencing its positive effects on their skin, the same shopper incorporated Cliganic’s jojoba oil into their hair care routine, adding it to their conditioner, noting that the product “worked wonders for [their] bleach-damaged hair” and left it “beautifully shiny and much softer.” Another reviewer said they were “completely amazed” by how the $10 oil transformed their “dry and frizzy” hair more effectively than pricier alternatives. Several Amazon reviewers recommend applying the “life-saving” oil to the scalp or split ends, or combining it with your current hair-washing lineup for “a whole new level of silkiness,” as one shopper put it.

Not only does jojoba oil benefit the skin and hair, but it’s also “a miracle for nails,” said one Amazon shopper who claims their nails have never looked better. Having experimented with everything from nail hardeners to treatments, they found that massaging a few drops of the oil into their nails and cuticles is the most effective method for strengthening. Another reviewer confirmed, saying it’s “helping [their] dry, splitting, brittle fingernails.”

Thanks to its broad range of benefits and $10 sale price, the Cliganic Organic Jojoba Oil is a no-brainer. Just be sure to grab a bottle before the Amazon deal expires.

