As somebody with acne-prone skin and dark under-eye circles that rival a racoon's, I need a good concealer. Not just something that will momentarily cover up a blemish for an immediate wow effect, but something that masks and stays put.

It doesn't seem for a lot to ask for in a color cosmetic, but yet, I've gone through so many concealers that have fallen short. I've found several that have worked decently well throughout the years (typically, they're creamy formulas that melt into the skin) but none have left as strong an impression as Clé de Peau's Concealer has.

At $75 a pop, it's hardly a steal. However, there's a reason why celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Anniston, and Nicole Kidman use it. The full-coverage formula looks like it will feel heavy on the skin, but it's surprisingly lightweight. Plus, it's filled with more than a handful of skincare ingredients that work to treat the skin while acting as a color cosmetic. As if that weren't enough, it has SPF 27, too.

The formula feels soft and creamy upon touch. When applied to the face, it covers every imperfection while blending seamlessly into the rest of your makeup or natural skin. It makes your skin look like it's been airbrushed — truly.

And, as previously mentioned, it has a ton of skin-healthy ingredients in it. For example, it features plumping hyaluronic acid, nourishing Argan, and protective chestnut rose fruit extract.

I personally love it so much, but it's also an InStyle tried-and-true product that has stood the test of time. In fact, it's won 15 InStyle beauty awards. Yes, that's how good it is.

The Clé de Peau concealer comes in 12 adaptable shades ranging from ivory to espresso. As someone with medium-toned skin with neutral undertones, I use the shade "honey" and have been known to contour my face with a concealer that's one to two shades darker than my natural one. The results always look incredibly natural.

And yes, we know it's on the expensive-side of concealers on the market, but the high price is justified in the quality of the ingredients and the color payoff and durability. I love knowing that once I cover my under-eye circles in the morning, I won't catch my reflection in the mirror halfway through the day and wonder why I look so tired. Similarly, I know that any post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation will remain masked until I wash my face at night. That peace of mind is worth every cent.

The Splurge is our recurring column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are worth it. This week, why we're rebuying Clé de Peau's Concealer, despite the $75 price tag.