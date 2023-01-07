I Tried the Internet-Loved, Hydrating Lip Stain That Claims to Stay Put Through 300 Kisses

It leaves the perfect flush of color.

By
Stephanie Gray
Stephanie Gray Headshot
Stephanie Gray
A former magazine editor and beauty eCommerce merchandiser, I've tried hundreds of products over the past ten-plus years. I've also written about health and beauty for publications including Glamour, Elle Canada, and Best Health.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 7, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Clarin Water Lip Stain
Photo:

Clarin

I love a good lip color, but anything that’s goopy, sticky, or heavy is a no-go for me, which has led me to search for the perfect lip stain for years. The ones I’ve tried (including one from a very popular brand) either didn’t last or weren’t a true stain. I was about to give up, that is until I tried the internet-loved Clarins Water Lip Stain

The classic beauty brand is not one I’d typically gravitate to, even though it’s known for its incredible skincare so many people and celebrities (including Kate Middleton, Lupita Nyong’o and Laura Dern) swear by, including their much-loved Double Serum. However, as soon as I put the lip stain on my lips, I instantly fell in love. The product gave my lips the exact stain I'd been looking for forever — which was essentially the look of biting into a ripe berry or eating a cherry popsicle. The other major plus is that it has a yummy flavor that’s reminiscent of a Jolly Rancher. (Yum.)

Clarins Water Lip Stain Red Water

Clarins

Shop now: $29; clarinsusa.com

Clarins Water Lip Stain rose water

Clarins

Shop now: $29; clarinsusa.com

The 77 percent water-based formula is infused with organic aloe vera for its hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties and other key plant ingredients like sanicle (an herb), white tea, African ebony, and furcellaria (a type of seaweed) that act like a shield to protect skin from environmental damage. The finish is matte, and unlike lipstick or gloss, is so lightweight it doesn’t feel like you’re wearing anything on your lips.  The original formula has six gorgeous shades, including my favorite, Red Water, a true deep red. 

Clarins conducted a clinical test and found that the stain lasted through 300 kisses. While I personally haven’t tried to pucker up that many times, I can say it lasted through dinner and drinks, but I needed to reapply post-meal to get the full vibrance back again. The best part is that the color is buildable, so you can apply a little and blot it with a tissue for a barely-there stain, or layer on a lot for a bold look. 

I’m not the only one who’s a fan of the Water Lip Stain — TikTok has taken to it, with the hashtag #clarinslipstain gaining 1.1 million views to date. One creator said she “couldn’t believe how transfer-proof the stain is,” while another reviewer with 364,000 views on her post said she “finally found a lip color that actually lasts all day.” Hundreds of shoppers are also big fans of this moisturizing stain, including one person who wrote it lasts “much longer than any lipstick,” and “feels like you’re not wearing any lip product.” A 70-year-old reviewer recommended to “apply with care” after getting too much product on the applicator, saying once they applied a thin layer they thought it lasted “a long time” and they’re now buying a fourth color. 

Clearly, the Clarins Water Lip Stain is a must-have in your lip color rotation. Snag one now before it goes viral — again.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Foundation going viral
Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Launched a TikTok-Viral Foundation That Comes in 30 Shades
Gigi Hadid Platform Ugg
Celebrity-Favorite Platform Uggs Are Almost Always Sold Out — but We Found 5 In-Stock Options
Scalp Care Is Trending for 2023, and This Popular Hair Growth-Stimulating Set Is 30% Off Right Now
Scalp Care Is Trending for 2023, and This Popular Hair Growth-Stimulating Set Is 30% Off Right Now
Related Articles
DpHue Hair Gloss Review
This Hair Gloss Cuts Down Brassiness and Keeps My Strands Looking Fresh Without a Salon Visit
Ive Tried Dozens of Eye Masks, but This One from a Celebrity-Facialist Can't be Beat
I’ve Tried Dozens of Eye Masks, but This Brightening One From a Celebrity Facialist Can’t Be Beat
Summer Friday's Sheer Skin Tint
Skinimalism Is 2023’s Biggest Beauty Trend, and My Go-To Skin Tint Is All You Need to Get the Look
Hilary Swank and I Both Use This Lightweight Skin Tint for Glowing Skin
Hilary Swank and I Both Use This Lightweight Skin Tint for Glowing Skin
Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil
I Can’t Stop Wearing This Hydrating Tinted Lip Oil From a Beauty Brand Kate Hudson Also Uses
Amazon New Year's Sale
Amazon’s New Year Sale Is Overflowing With Epic Deals — Here Are the 40 Best, Starting at $4
Hailey Bieber
The 2-in-1 Beauty Product Behind Hailey Bieber’s Birthday Pout Is an Indispensable Part of My Routine
Street Style
These Are the 10 Amazon Products InStyle Readers Bought Most This Year, Starting at $4
Rose Inc. beauty
An InStyle Editor Swears by This Tinted Serum’s Lightweight Coverage and It’s on Sale for a Limited Time
primers were trending in 2022, instyle readers were obsessed
InStyle Readers Could Not Get Enough of These 5 Age-Defying, Hydrating Primers in 2022
Alo Body Oil
Shoppers Say Their Skin Is “So Soft” Thanks to This “Magic” Body Oil From a Kendall Jenner-Approved Brand
Saie
The Highlighting Primer TikTok Calls the “Secret Weapon” to Glass Skin Is Now Available in a Holiday Duo
Kelsea Ballerini Swears by This Weightless $20 Moisturizer
Kelsea Ballerini Just Shared Her $15 Winter Hydration Secret
IS: well people mascara reese witherspoon
The Lengthening Mascara Reese Witherspoon Recently Wore on the Red Carpet Is on Sale
Iâm Trading Out My Body Lotions for This $10 Oil Shoppers Call âSo Hydratingâ
I’m Trading Out My Body Lotion for This $10 Oil Shoppers Call “So Hydrating”
Lancome Idole Mascara
This Mascara Gives Me the Softest, Longest Lashes