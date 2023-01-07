I Tried the Internet-Loved, Hydrating Lip Stain That Claims to Stay Put Through 300 Kisses

I love a good lip color, but anything that’s goopy, sticky, or heavy is a no-go for me, which has led me to search for the perfect lip stain for years. The ones I’ve tried (including one from a very popular brand) either didn’t last or weren’t a true stain. I was about to give up, that is until I tried the internet-loved Clarins Water Lip Stain.

The classic beauty brand is not one I’d typically gravitate to, even though it’s known for its incredible skincare so many people and celebrities (including Kate Middleton, Lupita Nyong’o and Laura Dern) swear by, including their much-loved Double Serum. However, as soon as I put the lip stain on my lips, I instantly fell in love. The product gave my lips the exact stain I'd been looking for forever — which was essentially the look of biting into a ripe berry or eating a cherry popsicle. The other major plus is that it has a yummy flavor that’s reminiscent of a Jolly Rancher. (Yum.)

Clarins

Shop now: $29; clarinsusa.com

Clarins

Shop now: $29; clarinsusa.com

The 77 percent water-based formula is infused with organic aloe vera for its hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties and other key plant ingredients like sanicle (an herb), white tea, African ebony, and furcellaria (a type of seaweed) that act like a shield to protect skin from environmental damage. The finish is matte, and unlike lipstick or gloss, is so lightweight it doesn’t feel like you’re wearing anything on your lips. The original formula has six gorgeous shades, including my favorite, Red Water, a true deep red.

Clarins conducted a clinical test and found that the stain lasted through 300 kisses. While I personally haven’t tried to pucker up that many times, I can say it lasted through dinner and drinks, but I needed to reapply post-meal to get the full vibrance back again. The best part is that the color is buildable, so you can apply a little and blot it with a tissue for a barely-there stain, or layer on a lot for a bold look.

I’m not the only one who’s a fan of the Water Lip Stain — TikTok has taken to it, with the hashtag #clarinslipstain gaining 1.1 million views to date. One creator said she “couldn’t believe how transfer-proof the stain is,” while another reviewer with 364,000 views on her post said she “finally found a lip color that actually lasts all day.” Hundreds of shoppers are also big fans of this moisturizing stain, including one person who wrote it lasts “much longer than any lipstick,” and “feels like you’re not wearing any lip product.” A 70-year-old reviewer recommended to “apply with care” after getting too much product on the applicator, saying once they applied a thin layer they thought it lasted “a long time” and they’re now buying a fourth color.

Clearly, the Clarins Water Lip Stain is a must-have in your lip color rotation. Snag one now before it goes viral — again.

