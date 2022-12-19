The Sold-Out Lip Oil That Is “Saving” Shoppers' Lips Is Back With Mood-Boosting Colors

We can always turn to TikTok to stay abreast of the latest trends and hottest finds, and the social platform’s beauty space is no exception. The current beauty buy taking the lip world by storm are lip oils, which TikTokers far and wide swear by for their subtle, gleaming colors that can be layered or worn solo to create an effortless look. One lip oil in particular — Clarins Lip Comfort Oil — is having its shining moment, causing the product to repeatedly sell out. Luckily, Clarins introduced four new mood-boosting colors (that are all available) into the mix, to give you both high shine and a small dose of happiness.

Clarins Limited Edition Lip Comfort Oils are offered in blue Refresh Mint, purple Lavender Feel, green Peace and Lips, and yellow Zest of Happiness. Depending on the shade you choose, simply swipe on the lip oil for a small, mood-boosting effect including invigoration, relaxation, happiness, or calm — all of which are much needed in time for the holidays. Each color is formulated with essential oils along with ingredients such as sweetbriar, jojoba, and hazelnut to hydrate lips and offer a plump, ultra-glossy wet look. The shades go on sheer, so you can wear them alone or to amplify a base color.

The contoured soft applicator tip makes for an easy and comfortable application process, and because the color is a subtle, sheer stain, you can use as much or as little product to achieve your desired level of glass-like shine — without stickiness.

The mood-boosting Lip Comfort Oils are the sister products to Clarins highly trending OG eight lip comfort oil shades. Five of the eight colors (cherry, pitaya, apricot, strawberry, and plum) are formulated to work with the pH of your lips, so it’s like you’re getting a customized shade that’s uniquely yours. Honey — the sheerest shade of all — can be used to nourish winter-exposed skin right before bed or throughout the day, so your cracked, chapped lips become a thing of the past.

As someone who can never resist the urge to give my lip product stash a boost, I decided to try out the Lip Comfort Oil in Honey. It took just one swipe on my lower and upper lip for me to achieve my desired shine, and I noticed immediately after using that some of the dry cracking I’ve felt as a result of the cold weather subsided. It also left a subtly sweet honey scent on my lips.

Shoppers agree, with one sharing that it’s “saving” their lips this winter while providing a “hint of color” and “moisturizing properties.” Other shoppers are also ditching their typical lip balm for the lip oil, with one person saying that this is their “go-to for when [their] lips are chapped, but [they] don’t want to use chapstick.” It also “seems to wear for quite a while before needing to be reapplied,” according to a separate shopper.

The Lip Comfort Oil is lighting up TikTok, too, with posts under #clarinslipcomfortoil receiving more than 4.5 million views. TikTok user @christxiee said in a video they posted about the cherry color that after applying, it looks like “lips injections,” and the clip received 1.4 million views. Bethenny Frankel even gave the lip oil her seal of approval, calling it “healing” and “satisfying” in a video.

With its small, .2-ounce packaging, Clarins Lip Comfort Oil is ideal for using on-the-go or for keeping in your pocket when you’re in need of a quick pick-me-up. Grab a few colors of the mood-boosting hues or original shades while they’re in stock for a post-holiday gift for yourself, or for a high-shine during festive New Year’s Eve plans.