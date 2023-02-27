It's My Job to Test New Skincare, but I Always Go Back to This Tried-and–True Legacy Brand

A big part of my job as a shopping writer is testing new skincare from emerging and established brands. Everything from serums and retinoids to eye creams and face oils passes by my desk, so when I find myself going back to the same product time and time again, I know I found a winner. These skincare gems that become part of my daily routine are rare finds, and there’s one brand that not only made the cut, but did it several times — and it just kicked off its annual sale.

The Clarins Friends and Family Sale starts today, and it’s your once-per-year chance to save up to 25 percent when you add a few of its best-sellers, like this multi-tasking face mask or a matte lip stain, to your cart. During this sale, the more you buy, the more you save. Add one serum or cream to your cart for 15 percent off, two for a 20 percent discount, and three or more to get to that 25 percent off threshold. Check out our favorites from the sale below and remember to shop until prices go back up on March 13.

Best Clarins Friends and Family Sale Deals:

This 2-in-1 face serum is one of the brand’s bestsellers for improving skin’s firmness and smoothing its texture. It’s a water- and oil-based formula that’s packed with 21 plant extracts like turmeric and squalane which have anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties.

This serum has been tested by everyone from our InStyle editors to Alessandra Ambrosio, too. The supermodel shared on her Instagram that she’s been using Clarins Double Serum for a year and credited her “instant glow” to it. Our editor’s mom, who is in her 60s, also loves this serum and saw such noticeable results that a friend asked if she “had work done.”

Plus, with over 6,900 five-star ratings, shoppers are beyond happy with their skin’s improvements. One person — who’s been using Clarins for over 25 years — shared that this serum “leaves skin looking fresh.” Another reviewer praised it for deeply hydrating their face and said that it “worked gently” on their sensitive skin.

There’s also the Clarins Double Eye Serum, which has been a constant in my skincare routine since last November. It’s a lightweight mix of gel and cream that has 13 plant extracts to address concerns like dryness, fine lines, and puffiness. Another editor who also tried this serum said that it “instantly absorbs” into her skin and improved the dark circles under her eyes. And supermodel Elsa Hosk took to TikTok for a quick tutorial on her application of this creamy gel serum, noting that she uses it to “depuff the eyes.”

Another Clarins skincare staple is this face mask that targets tired, stressed skin thanks to plant-derived ingredients like beautyberry and lady’s mantle that reduce puffiness and brighten skin. It has a creamy, mousse-like texture and a little goes a long way. I like to use it at the end of the week as a 10-minute nourishing, self care moment. After rinsing it off, I like to apply a moisturizer like the lightly textured Multi-Active Day Cream that one reviewer described as “silky smooth” and “so refreshing” for everyday wear.

Clarins also has these nourishing lip comfort oils that come in eight high-shine colors. I’m always sure to keep at least one of these in my purse because they keep my lips feeling plump and nourished and add a subtle hint of color. I even wore it on my trip to Arizona, and it exceeded my expectations for keeping my lips hydrated in the extremely dry climate thanks to ingredients like organic sweetbriar rose oil, which nourishes and protects lips.

These lip oils have 1,200 five-star ratings to date with one shopper describing them as “so soothing,” they plan on purchasing more. Another person, who struggles with chapped lips, said that it “worked better than anything [they’ve] tried.”

Head to Clarins to save up to 25 percent off across skincare and makeup during its Family and Friends Sale, and grab these editor- and supermodel-approved finds for less before this sale ends on March 13.

