This Legacy Brand's New Anti-Aging Formula Gives Me Plump, Bouncy Skin Without a Heavy Texture

The lightweight Clarins serum is up to 25 percent off.

Sarah Byron
Published on March 11, 2023

Clarins CPC - This Legacy Brandâs Lightweight, Anti-Aging Serum Gives My Skin a Bouncy, Plump Glow â and Itâs on Sale
Clarins.

When a legacy brand releases new skincare, I can’t help but want to get my hands on it (literally) as soon as possible. As a longtime shopper- and editor-approved brand, Clarins has certainly set the bar high for beauty buys. I was lucky enough to test the newest member to its collection of serums, this one with an ultra-lightweight texture just in time for spring. 

To backtrack, I’ve been using Clarins’ original Double Serum since last November. While this bestseller served my skin well, keeping it hydrated and smooth throughout fall and winter, I was excited to try the new version which boasts a lighter texture that’s more suitable for spring and summer. 

As you look ahead to updating your own skincare for the warmer months, you can save up to 25 percent during the brand’s sitewide sale — but only for three more days. Add one Clarins’ product for 15 percent off, two for 20 percent off, and three (or more) for 25 percent off your purchase. 

Double Serum Light Texture Firming and Smoothing Anti-Aging Concentrate

Clarins

Shop now: $99–$112 (Originally $132); clarinsusa.com

Rather than overhauling the original serum that contains 21 plant extracts, Clarins kept these powerful, anti-aging ingredients consistent for its latest release in a lighter formula. So when the brand sent me its new serum, I didn’t have to worry about trying an entirely new formula on my sensitive skin, but I was able to feel the difference in texture immediately, and it was even better than I expected.

The new double serum is noticeably fast-absorbing and has a barely-there finish. Yet, it’s still packed with ingredients like turmeric to calm the skin (something I always appreciate for my reactive skin), squalane to hydrate and lock in moisture, and goji berries to enhance skin’s natural glow. Thanks to its plant-based formula, the serum nourishes, plumps, and smooths my skin, and gives me a bouncy, dewy finish. In place of wearing a ton of makeup everyday, especially as the temp begins to climb, I just use one pump of this serum to quickly brighten my complexion every morning.  

Grab the new sheer serum while it’s still on sale at Clarins through March 13, and soon enough you’ll be wearing it all spring and summer long like me. 

