I Tried the French Skincare Brand Supermodels Love, and All of Its Products Are on Mega-Sale

Between holiday travel and the weather getting colder, my skin has been giving me all the signs that it’s stressed out. I try my best to tame and soothe my blemishes, dullness, and dry patches, but I admit, it’s been a challenge having such sensitive skin. So, I was thrilled to test products from Clarins when given the opportunity; the brand is a household name in skincare, and I was hopeful its products would restore and nourish my skin. Spoiler alert: it did.

I was impressed at how fast Clarins’ serums, lip oils, and face masks tackled my skin concerns, but considering that celebs and supermodels use this brand, I wasn’t surprised they were best-sellers. And right now, Clarins is having a sitewide Black Friday event during which you can save up to 25 percent through Cyber Monday, depending on the quantity of items you buy. Purchase one item for 15 percent off, two items for a 20 percent discount, and three or more for 25 percent off — even more of a reason to purchase all four of our favorite products, below.

I’ve tried eye creams, but never used an eye serum before trying Clarins Double-Serum Eye, intended to diminish visible signs of aging, reduce dark circles, and hydrate the eye area — InStyle editor Ariel Scotti even suggests using it as an eye primer. Luckily, supermodel Elsa Hosk showed how she applies this serum on TikTok, and I followed suit. The creamy, gel-like texture of this two-in-one eye serum is super lightweight and satisfying to apply; I just gently pressed it into the skin around my eyes.

Hosk noted that “a little goes a long way,” and I happen to agree. In fact, the top of the eye serum bottle gives users the option to choose the dispensed amount of product, from a small dot to a dime-size, so I never felt like I had excess serum on my hands after application.

Similar to the eye serum, the Clarins Double Face Serum (its facial counterpart) doesn’t feel heavy or leave any greasy excess on my face and neck. It quickly absorbs into the skin and has already made my skin feel smoother and tighter in the first week thanks to a formula packed with 21 anti-aging plant extracts.

This face serum is so popular among shoppers, a bottle is sold every five seconds. It even has a celeb following: Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio has been using the Double-Serum for over a year and actress Rachel Brosnahan even prepared her skin for the Emmys with this product. Among its over 12,700 reviews on the brand’s site, one shopper said they’ve seen a “significant reduction” in the redness on their face, while another shared that this serum left their skin feeling “soft” and “supple.”

This Lip Comfort Oil is my new favorite and most-used lip product. I’ve worn it to a wedding, out to dinner, and during a casual day (so basically, all the time). It delivers high shine without feeling thick on my lips. I was recently in Arizona where my skin needed extra attention in a super-dry climate, but this comfortable oil kept my lips hydrated and plump all day and night. It comes in eight shades with a hint of sheer color, making it easy to go with any makeup look.

With over 1,100 five-star ratings, shoppers love this lip oil for moisturizing and nourishing their lips. One user said that the oil “livens up [their] lips,” and a repeat-Clarins shopper noted that this lip oil goes on smooth and “doesn’t feel sticky” after application.

Recently, holiday travel has taken a toll on my skin, but as soon as I returned home, I tried the V-Facial Intensive Wrap — a 10-minute face mask — and it was magical. It precisely targeted my skin concerns: puffiness and swelling caused by (travel-related) stress, and it even contoured my face. I’ve never felt a face mask of this consistency — a smooth and spongy mousse.

After weekly use, my skin feels very smooth and my face looks toned (hello cheekbones!). Even a shopper in their 50s who struggles with eczema and dry skin said this face mask “instantly” moisturized their skin and left it “glowing” after use.

