I'm a 34DD and I’ve Been Going Bra-Free All Summer Thanks to This $12 Style Hack

I’d do anything for my best friend… including plaster her mother-in-law’s breasts with boob tape on her wedding day. I’d used the same supportive Cindy’s Tape to prep my own bust for a night on the dance floor. After skinny dipping with the other bridesmaids at the bachelorette party (that’s a story for another day), I didn’t think much about stripping down in front of everyone in the bridal suite to apply it. But little did I realize, someone was taking note; with moments to spare before the ceremony, I was urgently ushered into the bathroom. Pointing at the tape, she said, “Your boobs look great! Can you put that on me?” Before I could respond, she shimmied out of her strapless dress, baring everything above her ribcage. Though in shock, I went into full maid of honor mode, savagely cutting the tape with my teeth and strapping her in.

This wasn’t the first time I’d applied the adhesive tape — on myself or someone else, for that matter. Having repurchased it three times, I’d been using the tape for several months to lift, support, and shape my breasts under fussier summer outfits (think: backless dresses and blouses with deep cutouts) that are impossible to wear with strappy, banded bras. But, I’d also occasionally turned to it as a standard fashion tape, cutting off a small piece to force a collar to lay flat or bridge the gaping bust gaps on a too-tight button-down blouse. And for even more styling options, the tape comes with five pairs of pasties.

From 'chicken cutlets' to nipple covers, I’ve tried all kinds of bra alternatives, but as a size 34DD, none — quite literally — ever stuck. What’s particularly special about Cindy’s Tape is its extra-wide, 4-inch span that further stretches to fit larger busts; according to the brand, it can accommodate cup sizes A to G, though even H-sized reviewers claim it works for them, too. Because of its extended width, I end up using far less tape than I do with competing products, which I consider a win-win for both my wallet and my skin.

A secondary plus is its easy on-off application. I can put the tape on in as little as five minutes and, depending on the outfit, don’t even need a mirror to ensure it’s precise. The tape has stayed on remarkably for hours (though the brand recommends you avoid wearing it for more than eight) through dancing, sweating, and on one occasion, even sleeping (it’s that comfy). Given the strength of the adhesive, removal can admittedly be tricky, but I’ve found that a quick rinse in the shower loosens it up just enough to come off pretty painlessly. Alternatively, many reviewers suggest using oil or rubbing alcohol for added ease.

And though removal is a process, shoppers say the tape’s stickiness is what makes it “exceptional.” One D-sized reviewer noted that they were “sweating the entire day and [the tape] didn’t budge once,” while another “danced all night” at a wedding and claimed that “it did not fall off or unstick at all.” Busty shoppers love Cindy’s Tape, too, for its extra width, calling it “way better-suited for larger chests than others that I have tried.” One customer with “very large breasts” put it simply: This tape “understood the assignment.”

